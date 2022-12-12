SONS OF NORWAY: The Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will hold their Julefest at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.

The program will be “Hats Off to Music” presented by Jeanne Anderson, with music by Lynn McFadyen.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com