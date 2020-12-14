ESSAY CONTEST: The Hallie Optimist Club is encouraging area students to consider the phrase “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2020-21 school year.
The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays based on that theme and determine the winners.
The top essay will receive $150 from the club and that essay will be sent to the district level where a $2,500 college scholarship will be awarded to the district winner.
”Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” said club president Jodi Arriola.
”As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them,” Arriola said. “This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”
Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can find out more by checking the Hallie Optimist Club Facebook page at facebook.com/hallieoptimist.
GALAXY STUDY: Jesse Bluem of Fall Creek is one of three current or former University of Iowa students who were co-authors of a study that determined our galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases that is continually being supplied with material ejected by birthing or dying stars.
The heated halo, called the circumgalactic medium, was the incubator for the Milky Way’s formation 10 billion years ago and could be where basic matter unaccounted for since the birth of the universe may reside.
The study is titled, “A disc-dominated and clumpy circumgalactic medium of the Milky Way seen in X-ray emission.” The study published online on Oct. 19.
Bluem is a graduate student in physics.
