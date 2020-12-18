HOLIDAY MEAL: Hope Gospel Mission is hosting its annual Christmas community dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at its Hope Renewal Center for Men, 2650 Mercantile Drive.
This is the 14th year for the Christmas meal and Hope Gospel Mission hopes to serve up to 500 guests.
Because of COVID-19 and social distancing constraints, the meal is only being offered as drive through curbside pickup.
The Christmas dinner is free to everyone and features ham, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, cranberry fluff, dinner rolls and dessert.
• • •
UNITED WAY RAFFLE: Leinenkugel’s is hosting a raffle to give away a new 2021 Ski-Doo snowmobile in February.
All proceeds will benefit United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
Raffle tickets can be purchased for $20 each and are available at the Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St., Chippewa Falls.
A limited amount of tickets will be sold and available in December and January.
There will be a live drawing at 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Leinie Lodge.
• • •
VETERANS DONATION: Local real estate professionals, in partnership with veterans services offices in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties, spread some Christmas cheer to local veterans for the second straight year.
Tim Nelson, Carrie McCartney, Brian Cottrill and Christine Reichert raised more than $9,000, which they gave to the three veterans services offices to distribute to veterans in need.
In 2019, the four real estate professionals donated $8,500 to local veterans.
They start saving money from real estate sales in the early fall. They purchase gift cards and pre-paid debit cards in amounts ranging from $100 to $500 and give them to the veterans service offices.
