LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: John Voller of Eau Claire, a student in the University of Iowa’s College of Pharmacy, is one of 46 future pharmacists who recently completed the Healthcare Business Leadership program.

The leadership program teaches students how to understand and make effective business decisions regarding teamwork, finance, conflict management, entrepreneurship, and how to leverage health care data to improve outcomes and decision-making.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com