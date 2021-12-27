DIAPER DRIVE: A recent Diaper Drive by McDonell Area Catholic Schools collected 10,000 diapers and a large supply of baby wipes and feminine hygiene products.
The donations were given to St. Francesca Resource Center, Catholic Charities, Chippewa County Foster Care Program and Chippewa County Public Health.
• • •
UW-STOUT AMBASSADORS: Two area residents are among eight students who have been named ambassadors for the 2021-22 school year at UW-Stout.
They are Ben Larson, a senior supply chain management and business administration major from Menomonie, and Sarah Webber, a senior packaging major from Rice Lake.
The Stout Ambassadors program, in its sixth year, gives students opportunities to represent the student body and engage with campus leadership, alumni and corporations through a variety of special events.
Larson said he learned about the program from his supply chain program director.
“I wanted to experience the value that the club has to offer with its connection to alumni and networking as well as the advantages professionally it offers,” Larson said. “I am looking forward to networking with alumni and creating a unique edge professionally in the business world.”
• • •
AWARD: Rance Pederson has received the University Staff Appreciation Award for November at UW-Stout.
Pederson, of Boyceville, is an inventory control coordinator with the Procurement and Materials Management department. He has been with UW-Stout for five years.
Pederson received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 16th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
HOLIDAY SERVICES: Six area residents were among 350 students who participated in the annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minn.
They are Hannah Groseth of Altoona, Kaylynn Weltzien of Arcadia, Emma Bygd of Boyceville, Alyssa Hegde and Rachel Lester of Eau Claire, and Kiana Pitsch of Jim Falls.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded Chippewa Valley Technical College with a $40,000 scholarship grant to provide scholarships in $1,000 increments to students in machining and manufacturing programs.
Jeff Sullivan, CVTC’s dean of apprenticeships, engineering, manufacturing and IT, said being able to offer $1,000 scholarships to students looking to enhance their lives with manufacturing education is a win for everyone.
“Students don’t always have the ability to fund their education and work 40 to 50 hours a week to make both ends meet,” Sullivan said. “We can’t thank Haas enough for its continued support of our programs at CVTC.”
The partnership between Haas and CVTC began in 1998 when the college began to utilize Haas Automation Inc. machine tool builders in its programs. In 2008, CVTC began receiving scholarship grants from the Gene Haas Foundation. To date, CVTC has received more than $235,000 in scholarships from the foundation.
• • •
VIDEO CONTEST: Molly McIlquham, a 2015 graduate of Chippewa Falls High School and 2019 graduate of UW-River Falls, has won a national contest hosted by The Science Coalition.
Her video, in support of long-term agricultural research, has won first place in a video competition.
McIlquham is currently a graduate student in soil science at Washington State University and works and studies at the extension campus in Mount Vernon, Wash.
She secured a graduate assistantship there in 2020 and will finish her program this spring.
