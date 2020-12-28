AMBASSADORS: Eleven students, including five seniors and one international student, have been named ambassadors for the 2020-21 school year at UW-Stout.
• • •
They include Sarah Webber, a junior packaging major from Rice Lake.
The Stout Ambassadors program, in its fifth year, gives students opportunities to represent the student body and engage with campus leadership, alumni and corporations through a variety of special events and opportunities.
Six of the 11 students, including Webber, were chosen for the second straight year.
In additions to representing 11 academic majors, the ambassadors have been involved in a variety of student organizations and activities.
The ambassadors program is a collaborative project with the Involvement Center and the Alumni Association.
To become ambassadors, students have to fill out an application and be interviewed.
Criteria for eligibility include having at least a 3.0 GPA, taking at least six class credits, and being available to share their UW-Stout experience with alumni and prospective students.
Applicants also must answer three essay questions and provide a resume.
• • •
AWARD: The board of directors of the American Association of Teachers of Japanese has announced that senior lecturer Magara Maeda has been selected as the recipient of AATJ’s 2020 Teacher Award in the college category.
Maeda teaches Japanese at UW-River Falls and for the UW System’s Collaborative Language Program.
“It is clear that you excel in all of the areas that we want to recognize and honor with this award: quality and innovative teaching, service to the profession and to the community, participation in professional development activities, and advocacy for your program and Japanese language education as a whole,” wrote Junko Mori, AATJ president, in her award letter to Maeda.
Maeda was recognized during a webinar in October.
• • •
NAMED: Five new members were recently named to the Wartburg College Alumni Board in Waverly, Iowa.
The new members include Andrew Salvaterra, a 2007 graduate from Eau Claire.
Salvaterra is a marketing and promotions specialist at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
“We are excited to welcome these five new members and learn from their knowledge and expertise. Each board member has their own unique Wartburg experience that plays a role in how they contribute to the board. We appreciate our Alumni Board members and all they do for Wartburg and our students,” said Renee Voves, associate director of Institutional Advancement-Alumni/Parent Relations & Annual Giving.
• • •
INITIATED: Sophie Voss of Menomonie has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Voss was initiated at the University of Texas at Dallas.
Voss is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
AWARD: Josh Schram has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for December at UW-Stout.
Schram, of the Dunn County town of Spring Brook, is a facilities maintenance specialist advance for Facilities Management. He has worked at the university since 2012.
Schram dedicated the award to all university employees who have not been recognized but are working hard during a difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schram received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
From staff reports