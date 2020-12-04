UGLY SWEATERS: The Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department is holding a virtual ugly sweater contest.
Create or dig out your ugly holiday sweater and send a festive photo to recreation@eauclairewi.gov by Sunday.
Include all names and ages. Photos must be family friendly.
Also have your photo posted to the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for the public to vote.
The five categories are: most outrageous entry, one you most admire, overall most creative, finest retro sweater and best household group theme.
• • •
ART SALE: The UW-River Falls Art Department is presenting its Annual Scholarship Sale virtually this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Artwork for sale is provided by UW-River Falls and money from the sale support the student artists, scholarships and Art Department student organizations.
The public can access the link to shop starting at uwrfartdepartment.com.
For more information, send an email to susan.m.zimmer@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4771.
• • •
SKATING RINKS: The city’s outdoor skating rinks will open on Saturday, Dec. 26, weather permitting.
The rinks are at Boyd, Demmler, Oakwood Hills, Pinehurst, Putnam Heights, Roosevelt and Sam Davey.
Though the outdoor rinks will be flooded, shelters will not be open for public use.
Supervision will be provided at the Pinehurst location only.
Rink hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Expanded weekday hours will be from noon to 7 p.m. on school holiday and off days.
The Wintermission Gearshare program at Pinehurst will offer sleds, snowshoes and kubb game sets.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 UW-Stout students for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, and the names of their scholarships:
Prairie Farm
Briley Hansen, business administration, Freshman Legacy Annual Scholarship, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship, and Xcel Energy Scholarship.
Rice Lake
Olivia Hile, plastics engineering, Anderson Corporation Plastics Engineering Scholarship, and Troeller Family Scholarship.
Colten Wilson, mechanical engineering, Berg Family Memorial Scholarship.
River Falls
Carleigh Roettger, retail merchandising and management, John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship, Lynn Quadracci Blum and Dennis Blum Endowed Scholarship, and WestAIR Annual Scholarship.
• • •
AWARD: Animal Science Associate Professor Kurt Vogel has been named the Distinguished Teacher of the Year at UW-River Falls.
The award was established 55 years ago and is the highest honor a faculty member can receive on campus.
Each year nominations are sought from current seniors and recent graduates.
Nomination letters spoke to Vogel’s classroom teaching the fact that he continually adapts and adjusts his lectures to not only make the material more interesting, but to make learning some of the more difficult concepts less daunting.
The student nominators commented on Vogel’s enthusiasm, passion, dedication and selfless nature.
“It is a humbling honor to receive the Distinguished Teacher Award,” Vogel said.
“It means so much to me that selection for this award is based on student nominations because the students are the reason that our university exists, and I get to do what I love,” he said.
“I’m grateful that UW-River Falls has provided such a student-focused environment for people that love to teach and mentor,” Vogel said.
Vogel grew up on a dairy farm in southwestern Wisconsin. He joined the faculty at UW-Rivers Falls in 2011 after earning his doctorate from Colorado State University.
In 2014 Vogel established the Animal Welfare Lab at UW-River Falls with support from Oscar Meyer. This three-year partnership launched the development of two new courses, supported extracurricular activities and internships, and identified research opportunities for undergraduate students with the goal of preparing the next generation of animal welfare professionals.
In 2016 The National Provisioner magazine named Vogel one of the 25 Future Icons that they expect to change the industry over the next 10 or 20 years.
From staff reports