SCHOLARSHIPS: Scholarships valued at more than $1.2 million have been awarded this year to 531 UW-Stout students through the Stout University Foundation.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, and the names of their scholarships:
Strum
• Madeline Olson, psychology, Glenn L. Hardy Endowed Scholarship.
Turtle Lake
• Joanna Lee, marketing and business education, MBEA (Marketing and Business Education Association) Endowed Scholarship, Gary and Maxine Searle Family Endowed Scholarship, and the Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
Woodville
• Nathan Thompson, applied science and mechanical engineering, Stout Scholars Award, and the American Foundry Society Scholarship.
• Adalade Vance, early childhood education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship.
• • •
DON’T MARRY AN AMERICAN: Ben (Evangelos) Kyriagis was born in Greece and first came to America in 1971 as a high school exchange student in Barron.
He returned in 1974 to attend UW-Eau Claire, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 1978 and an MBA in 1981.
Before Kyriagis left Greece for UW-Eau Claire, his mother’s only advice/admonition was not to marry an American. He promised that he would not and would return to Greece after graduation.
However, in his second year at UW-Eau Claire, Kyriagis met and fell in love with another Blugold. You can guess what happened to his promise.
On Thursday, Kyriagis will tell his story of falling in love with an American and America when he presents “Impressions of America: 1972-2022” as part of the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
After working for two large American corporations, Kyriagis founded his own international trading company, WTN Electronics, which took him to 30 countries.
He and his wife, Shelley Kyriagis, a 1976 UW-Eau Claire management graduate, live in Minneapolis but they spend their summers in Greece.
After Ben’s mother met Shelley, she was happy her son did not follow her marriage advice.
Ben Kyriagis’ memoir, “Don’t Marry an American,” was published by Epidexion Books of Minneapolis in 2021 and is available through Amazon and many bookstores.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
CRAFT SALE: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is hosting a craft sale on Friday and Saturday.
In addition, the annual cookie walk will be on Saturday along with an indoor Eau Claire farmers market.
Crafters will offer Christmas gifts among unique hand-made items. The cookie walk will offer cookies, candy, and breads, while fresh food from local producers will be available at the farmers market.
The craft sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The craft sale, cookie walk and farmers market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
More information is available at lep-sc.org or by calling 715-839-4909.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park.
A short business meeting will be followed with a program by Anita Reid on her research trip to Salt Lake City, Utah.
The meeting is open to the public. Genealogy help is available from noon to 1 p.m. in the museum library.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit grsec.org.
• • •
BRUNCH FUNDRAISER: The Knights of Columbus of Stanley is sponsoring a Holy Family Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Holy Family Hall in Stanley.
The menu includes scrambled eggs with bacon, pancakes, waffles, potato pancakes, fried potatoes, sausage, juice, ham, maple syrup, mixed fruit, cheese curds, coffee and milk.
The cost is $12.50 for adults, $7.50 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under age 6.
• • •
ADVENT AT THE AGER: The Waldemar Ager Association will host an Advent at the Ager celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St.
The event is free and open to the public.
Food available may include krumkake, rosettes, sandbakkels, French pancakes, Jarlsberg, Gjetost and herring.
Visitors may tour the house, engage in conversation, hear a folk tale by Norwegian-born Ivar Lunde, and engage in a sing-along.
Food will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Story time is at 2 p.m. Singing begins at 3 p.m.
Visitors are asked to bring nonperishable canned or boxed foods for the Feed My People Food Bank.
• • •
MEMORIAL BRICKS: The Community Foundation of Dunn County is currently accepting requests for the purchase of new bricks for the Dunn County Veterans Memorial located at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Crescent Street in Menomonie.
The cost is $250 per brick.
The Veterans Memorial brick program began in June 2000, when more than 300 bricks were dedicated and the monument unveiled.
The monument honors military veterans from any branch of service during any era. There is no residency requirement and more than 550 veterans are now honored.
A donation of $250 or more received before Feb. 1 purchases one brick inscribed with a maximum of 57 letters, numbers or spaces.
For more information or to receive an order form, contact the foundation at 715-232-8019 or send an email to jbendel@cfdunncounty.org.
All new bricks will be formally dedicated at the Flag Day Ceremony on June 14 at the Veterans Memorial in Menomonie.
