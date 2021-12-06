POLAR TRAVEL: Learn about the adventure of polar travel during a multimedia presentation by explorer and mountaineer Lonnie Dupre.
The presentation, titled “Life on Ice: Arctic Expeditions,” will be the final event of the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” fall series.
It will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Dupre will highlight the challenges of climbing Denali, formerly Mount McKinley, North America’s highest peak, solo and in winter, and also touch on expeditions around Greenland and the north Pole.
He will share his impressions of life on the trail, with special emphasis on setting and achieving goals, teamwork, overcoming obstacles and climate change.
Breathtaking images, along with video, arctic gear and a variety of other props will complement the presentation.
Dupre, who lives in Grand Marais, Minn., has covered more than 15,000 miles of arctic travel by dogsled, ski and kayak.
While using non-motorized means of travel, he has led several major expeditions, including the Russian Far East, the first west to east winter crossing of Canada’s Northwest Passage, the first and only circumnavigation of Greenland’s 6,500-mile coastline and two North Pole expeditions.
Everyone attending is required to wear masks indoors.
For more information about the series, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
HIKE AND BONFIRE: Chippewa Valley residents are invited to celebrate the beginning of winter with a hike and bonfire at the town of Union Conservancy from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
The free event is co-sponsored by the Landmark Conservancy and the Town of Union Park Commission.
The conservancy is a large, wooded area featuring eight trails of various lengths and challenges along the Chippewa River, off White Pine Drive just south of Crescent Avenue west of Eau Claire.
The area is being developed as a resource to tourists and residents from throughout the region, as well as a learning center to provide education about the area’s ecological, cultural and geologic history.
”We hope folks from the area will take a break from the hectic pace of the holidays to celebrate the beginning of winter as we approach the shortest day of the year and the longest night,” said Sara Norman, community outreach coordinator of Landmark Conservancy.
”Bring your friends and family to enjoy some time outdoors and celebrate the return of longer days with a hike on one of the conservancy’s trails, and then warm up around the bonfire with hot cocoa and s’mores,” she said.
”The Town of Union Conservancy is just the place to get back in touch with nature,” said Fred Belay, chairman of the Town of Union Park Commission.
”We envision the space as a great place for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy a beautiful forest setting with some spectacular views,” he said. “We hope people will come and relax for a couple of hours of fun and fellowship.”
The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.
• • •
AWARDS: Two professors from UW-Stout have been named special award recipients by the UW System.
Associate professor Rickie-Ann Legleitner is one of 11 honorees for the Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People.
Legleitner teaches in the English, philosophy and communication studies department, is the adviser of the women’s, gender and sexuality studies program and the university’s Inclusive Excellence Action Plan coordinator.
Wei Zheng, plastics engineering professor and program director, is one of 14 recipients of the Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award.
• • •
INDUCTED: Benjamin Webster Claessens of Eau Claire was inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn.
He is the son of Jeana and Michael Claessens.
The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities.
Since 1875, the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions and ideals of the University of the South.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has recognized Isabella Hollister of Elk Mound High School and Madeline Palmer of Menomonie High School as the October Youth of the Month.
Hollister has served as senior class president and captain of the volleyball and softball teams. She has been a Sunday School teacher at her church.
Hollister also enjoys outdoor sports such as hiking, fishing and kayaking. She works for the Menomonie Street Department in the summer and the Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in the spring and fall.
Hollister is uncertain yet about which college she will select, but she plans to major in pre-occupational therapy and education, aiming to eventually be a pediatric occupational therapist.
Palmer is a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Concert Chorus, and president of the 2022 Graduation Committee.
Her real passion is running. Palmer has earned six all-conference awards in cross country and track, and has served as the cross country team captain. She volunteers with the local Healthy Kids running program.
Palmer will attend Winona State University with plans to major in environmental biology and join the university’s cross country and track squads.
The Menomonie Optimist Club also provides scholarships for each of the four high schools in Dunn County, gives a dictionary to every third grader in the county, and supports work at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area.
• • •
DAIRY JUDGING: The Chippewa Falls High School FFA took first place at the 2021 Chippewa County FFA Dairy Judging Contest held at the John and Dawn Herrick farm near Boyd.
Bloomer High School placed second while Cadott High School came in third. Overall, 119 students participated representing FFA chapters from Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Cornell and Stanley-Boyd.
The Chippewa Falls team was comprised of Cayden Blodgett, David Terhark, Mitchell Romandstad and Max Stary.
The Bloomer team members were Alexandriah Zakrzewicz, Stella Nelson, Alex Blum and Emilee Brenner.
The Cadott team members were Abigail Goettl, Trenten Schimmel, Jaycee Stephens and Jake Rowe.
The top-scoring individuals were Blodgett, Marcella Boehm of Cornell, Terhark and Goettl.
Each student judged four classes of dairy cattle and answered 10 type analysis questions on one of the dairy cow classes. Students also participated in a dairy knowledge test and cheese flavor identification as part of the contest.