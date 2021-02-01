EASTERSEALS BOARD: Nehomah Thundercloud of Black River Falls has been named to the Easterseals Wisconsin board of directors.
The statewide board consists of 18 people who dedicate their time to support Easterseals programs that assist people with disabilities across the state.
Thundercloud grew up in Black River Falls, was a Rotary exchange student in the Philippines, and holds degrees from Dartmouth College and UW-Stout.
As the public relations director for Ho-Chunk Gaming in Wisconsin Dells, Thundercloud attended a few Easterseals Wisconsin events and participated in activities at Camp Wawbeek during the winter months.
“I am impressed by Easterseals Wisconsin,” Thundercloud said.
“I have family and friends who are thankful for the opportunities the organization has provided them, as campers and as parents,” she said.
“Now as a board member, I look forward to learning more and offering my help in expanding the Easterseals Wisconsin community,” Thundercloud said.