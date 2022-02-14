TALKING ABOUT WOLVES: Peter David, a wildlife biologist with the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, will present “Ma’iingan (wolf) and the Ojibwe” Thursday during the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture series.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
The presentation will focus on the history of wolves in Wisconsin, exploring the significance of their extermination and recovery from an Ojibwe cultural and ecological perspective.
David will review the benefits and challenges of sharing the land with wolves today, and why it is important that humans “get their relationship with wolves right.”
In his role with the commission, David assists member tribes in the implementation of their off-reservation, treaty-reserved rights in what are now portions of Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
At the commission, he has had the opportunity to work with a variety of “more than human beings,” ranging from wild rice to wolves.
David received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in wildlife ecology from UW-Madison, and from the tribal elders and members for whom he has worked for the last 35 years.
The “Thursdays at the U” weekly series is free and open to the public. Face masks are required.
For more information about the series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: Shiloh Wheeldon, a senior at Boyceville High School, and Dominic Johnson, a senior at Menomonie High School, are the Menomonie Optimist Club’s Youth of the Month for February.
Wheeldon has been on Boyceville’s Science Olympiad team since sixth grade and has won medals all those years at both the regional and state levels.
Wheeldon auditioned for and was accepted to the Wisconsin State Honors Choir, has participated in District Honors Choir, and has garnered numerous solo and ensemble awards at the district and state levels. She lettered all four years in drama.
Wheeldon has lettered all four years in both cross country and track and field. This year she is the captain in both sports. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained high honors all four years.
Wheeldon’s higher education plans are to work toward a medical degree in obstetrics and gynecology. She would love to work with Doctors Without Borders when she has completed her medical degree.
Johnson is a three-year varsity letter winner on the Menomonie football team and has also lettered on the track and field team, where the shot put is his specialty.
Johnson has shared his love of sports by working with the youth football program. He also works summers with the four-year-old kindergarten program. His community service hours exceed 100 so far this year.
Johnson has been an honor roll student all four years. In his free time, he helps with his family’s businesses and owns and runs his own lawn care business.
While he hasn’t yet selected a college or career path, Johnson knows he will continue with his love of learning in college.
In addition to sponsoring the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club also provides a scholarship at each of the four high schools in Dunn County, provides a dictionary to every third grader in the county, and works with the state Department of Natural Resources on projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area near Colfax.
