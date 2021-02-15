ELECTED: Dairy farmer Dave Rosen of Glenwood City was re-elected as director of District 2 at the recent Wisconsin Farmers Union’s 90th Annual Convention.
Rosen represents Dunn, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties.
Rachel Henderson of Menomonie was elected to serve as a delegate to represent the Wisconsin Farmers Union in the March 1-2 policy discussion during the National Farmers Union’s 119th Anniversary Convention.
Henderson is president of the Dunn County Farmers Union and owner of Mary Dirty Face Farm, which is home to a mixed-fruit orchard and pastured livestock including hogs, lambs, poultry and cattle.
