SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at noon Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
Following a brief meeting, the program will be “Maid in America/Made in Eau Claire Scandinavian Woman Immigrants as Domestics.”
The public is invited and a lunch will be served.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the new Chippewa Area Historical Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
The program will be by Greg Kocken, head of the UW-Eau Claire McIntyre Library’s special collections. He will speak about gravestone symbolism, with examples in Eau Claire’s Forest Hill Cemetery.
Research assistance will be available after the program.
For more information, visit ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.
FISH FRY: Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Jim Falls will be serving a fish fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.
The dine in or carryout meal includes three pieces of deep-fried fish, potato, beans, coleslaw, homemade roll, beverage and dessert.
Cost of the meal is $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under age 4 are admitted free.
AWARD: Gary Ridings has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for January at UW-Stout.
Ridings, of Eau Claire, is a department assistant in Security and Police Services. He has worked at UW-Stout for about four years.
Ridings received a certificate of recognition and a gift presented by Chancellor Katherine Frank.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 17th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
From staff reports
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
