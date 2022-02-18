SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.

The program is a video titled “The History of Sons of Norway, Honoring the Past, Looking to the Future.”

Soup and bread will be served.

The meeting is open to the public.

• • •

GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

Following the business meeting, Krista Schnabel will discuss her book, “Anything for Frances,” which is about her growing-up years in a German/Czech village under the shadow of war.

The meeting is open to the public.

From staff reports

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com