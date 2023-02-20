DONATION: Chetek Freemasons Lodge 277 donated a fire suppression tool to the Dallas-Sioux Fire Department.
This is one of hundreds of devices being donated across the state by area Freemason lodges in conjunction with the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation.
In 2022, Chetek Freemasons donated devices to New Auburn as well as Sand Creek Volunteer Fire Departments.
“We are excited to expand this program by donating this additional unit to a local fire department,” said Darryl Dahl of the Chetek Freemasons Lodge. “The commitment to this program by the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation has helped us increase our impact on the local community.”
These fire suppression tools aid fire departments by allowing First Responders to safely attack a fire while waiting for additional crews and equipment.
• • •
GRANT: Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire is the recipient of a $5,000 grant as part of the Xcel Energy Foundation’s 2022 Employee Choice Grant Award.
Feed My People received the most votes from Wisconsin and Michigan employees. Each year, employees nominate nonprofit organizations for the award, and all employees statewide then vote for a single finalist.
“Xcel Energy co-workers are passionate about community service and supporting organizations that make a difference. We were delighted to receive over 30 nominations for this year’s award and know this grant will support Feed My People’s mission to ensure no one goes hungry,” said Karl Hoesly, president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan.
“I’m very proud to work alongside colleagues who donate their time and talent to organizations they truly believe in,” he said.
“This gift will help provide essential groceries to our neighbors in need in west central Wisconsin,” said Michelle Price, individual giving specialist at Feed My People.
“We distribute food in many ways to reach as many people as possible, including mobile drive-up distribution events, community and school food pantries, meal sites and more,” she said.
The Xcel Energy Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 to nonprofit organizations through Employee Choice Grants.