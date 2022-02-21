ROUNDABOUTS: Do you love or hate roundabouts? Do you ever wonder why they have become so popular?
Two engineers from the state Department of Transportation will answer these questions and more during this week’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture.
Dan Bieberitz and Beth Cunningham will present “Modern Roundabouts: Why They Work” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County in Rice Lake.
Bieberitz has more than 25 years of professional transportation and traffic engineering experience. His work has included safety studies, traffic impact analyses, traffic signal designs, signal optimization timings and roundabout analyses.
Since 2017, Bieberitz has been the state DOT’s regional traffic safety engineer.
Cunningham manages highway transportation projects in Barron, Polk, Burnett, St. Croix, Washburn and Douglas counties. Throughout her career, Cunningham has designed and managed the installation of nearly a dozen roundabouts in the five-county area.
A graduate of UW-Platteville, she has been with the state DOT since 2000.
The “Thursdays at the U” weekly series is free. Masks are required but parking permits are not needed for campus guests.
For more information about the series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.