GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Attendees must wear a mask. Seating will be spaced.
The program will feature Frank Smoot, who will describe how the new building on Bridgewater Street will be used by the Historical Society, and Gary Swartz, who will describe how the shared building will be used by the Genealogical Society.
The meeting is open to the public and visitors are welcome.
For more information, visit the organization’s website at ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.
• • •
AWARD: Doreen Johnson received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for January at UW-Stout.
Johnson, of Colfax, is a Human Resources assistant advanced. She has worked at the university since 2008.
Each winner receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
From staff reports