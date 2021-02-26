STATE PATROL AWARDS: Six members of the Eau Claire Post were recognized at the recent 2021 Wisconsin State Patrol Awards Ceremony.
All honorees were nominated by fellow employees.
Trooper Damian Wood received the Lifesaving Award, which recognizes an employee who performs a lifesaving effort resulting in maintaining or saving a life. The Lifesaving Award consists of a certificate and a red and white bar.
On July 14, Wood responded to assist the Baldwin Police Department with a suicidal subject who fled from a traffic stop and led law enforcement on a pursuit ending at his residence.
The man pulled into the driveway of his residence and fired multiple shots, striking himself once in the chest and once in the jaw.
Wood arrived on scene and took over tactical control and coordinated a safe response to take the man into custody.
Once in custody, Wood conducted a full evaluation of the subject, applied a chest seal over the chest wound and provided other first aid until the subject was transported to the hospital and gained a stable condition.
Trooper James Fetherston, Inspector Joshua Maurer, Trooper Ryan Roth and Trooper Robert Unruh received the Lifesaving Effort Award, which recognizes an employee who provides significant or prolonged lifesaving efforts to a victim or victims, but whose actions do not yield lifesaving results. The award consists of a certificate.
Jean Bengston was named Dispatcher of the Year, which recognizes a non-supervisory law enforcement dispatcher who displays outstanding work performance, initiative, leadership, and effective interpersonal relations.
The individual must also project a positive image of the Wisconsin State Patrol both on and off duty.
The Dispatcher of the Year award consists of a certificate and a plaque.