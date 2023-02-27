VEGETABLES AND BUTTERFLIES: The Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., is hosting programs in March on vegetable gardening and monarch butterfly parenting.

• Monarch Parenting 101, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Discover how easy it is to raise monarch butterflies with simple, inexpensive supplies and some milkweed leaves. Learn about monarchs and milkweed. Plus, reconnect with nature and gain confidence in your own citizen-science abilities. The program is free and no registration is required.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com