VEGETABLES AND BUTTERFLIES: The Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., is hosting programs in March on vegetable gardening and monarch butterfly parenting.
• Monarch Parenting 101, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Discover how easy it is to raise monarch butterflies with simple, inexpensive supplies and some milkweed leaves. Learn about monarchs and milkweed. Plus, reconnect with nature and gain confidence in your own citizen-science abilities. The program is free and no registration is required.
• Vegetable Gardening Basics, 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8: Learn the basics of growing your own vegetables. Have you ever wondered what the difference is between cool season vegetables and warm season vegetables, or which crops you can start by seed, or how to prep your planting site? Then this class is for you. The program is free and no registration is required.
• • •
RELIGIOUS PLURALISM: The tension between the religious “free exercise” and “non-establishment” clauses of the First Amendment informs the Chaplain Corps’ commitment to serving Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen of any or no religious tradition themselves.
What are some challenges and critiques that might emerge in accomplishing this mission, given the implications of pluralism? Where has religious facilitation and expression contributed to a country’s and its citizenries’ fights of flourishing?
The Rev. Peter Muschinske will explore religious pluralism questions from his experience and perspective as a Navy chaplain during his “Thursdays at the U” lecture Thursday at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County. The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
Muschinske has served nearly 30 years as a Navy chaplain, most of those in the Reserve Component and about eight on active duty.
From 2007-12, he recruited chaplains and chaplain candidates — students earning the required master’s degree, in accordance with their varied faith-tradition — full time across parts of 14 states and prospecting among multiple faith traditions.
He is a graduate of Rice Lake High School, holds degrees from UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, UW-Eau Claire and Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., and a certificate of advanced theological studies from Eden Seminary in St. Louis, Mo.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsfud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
FREE SPEECH: The Menard Center for Constitutional Studies at UW-Eau Claire will host two events this spring that relate to free speech.
• “Speech is Powerful: A Conversation with Megan Phelps-Roper” will begin at 5:30 p.m. March 8 in Room 1614 of Centennial Hall.
A former member of the Westboro Baptist Church, Phelps-Roper will talk about becoming deradicalized through conversations with her supposed “enemies” online.
• “The Future of Free Speech on Campus” will begin at 5:30 p.m. May 1 in Room 100 of Hibbard Hall.
Some of the country’s leading experts on the state of free speech on college campuses will discuss what the future may hold for academia.
Panelists include Donald Downs, Alexander Meiklejohn professor of political science emeritus at UW-Madison; Greg Lukianoff, president and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression; and Amna Khalid, associate professor of history at Carleton College.
The Menard Center for Constitutional Studies is a nonpartisan organization created in 2016 that aims to educate the campus community on issues that relate to the U.S. Constitution and the Wisconsin Constitution.
For more information about the center or the spring events, contact Eric Kasper, director of the center, at 715-836-4802 or send an email to kasperet@uwec.edu.