YOGA FOR HEALTH: Patty McGown, owner of Yoga Studio of Rice Lake, will present “Yoga for Health” during this week’s UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
In 2001, while living in Adelaide, Australia, McGown saw a poster for “Happy Yoga” with Louisa Blake. Being an avid runner, McGown had discounted yoga as being not much of a workout. She had a change of heart after her first class.
It turns out that Blake was a 70-year-old yoga teacher who had trained with a yogi in India. In addition to feeling some relief from extremely tight muscles, the deep rhythmic breathing resulted in a calming effect McGown had never felt before. She was hooked.
When McGown returned to her home in Montana, she began yoga teacher training and eventually earned a 200-hour registered yoga teacher certification. She has been teaching yoga since and finds it manages her stress levels, anxiety and depression.
McGown is also a licensed professional counselor, and as such, has experience with talk therapy. During her presentation, attendees will hear how yoga helps with both physical and mental health.
Face masks are required by attendees.
For more information about the series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
GRANT: The Stanley Lions Club received a $5,000 grant from Chippewa Valley Energy and Cenex to help renovate the community bike trail.
“We value being part of such a strong, unique community that rallies together,” said Michelle Larson, marketing specialist at Chippewa Valley Energy. “We are ecstatic to contribute to an organization that has poured into this community year after year.”
This is the second time Chippewa Valley Energy has honored a community with this grant. The first was given to the Mondovi Business Association in February 2021 to support community programming.