AQUACULTURE CONFERENCE: The 2023 North Central Aquaculture Conference will be held Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Lismore Hotel.
The conference will feature 17 sessions and more than 50 presentations. Topics will include aquaculture, developments in the bait industry, shrimp, percid and salmonid culture, regulatory considerations, aquaculture in K-12 education, fish health and fish feeds.
The conference is hosted by the North Central Regional Aquaculture Center and the Minnesota and Wisconsin Aquaculture Associations.
Registration is $150 through Sunday. Participants can also choose to attend only one day: $100 for Friday or $70 for Saturday morning. Registrations received after the deadline are not guaranteed a Friday lunch.
Full registration includes two continental breakfasts, snack breads, Friday lunch, and the Friday evening social and banquet.
Online registration is available at wisconsinaquaculture.com.
Questions may be directed to Emma Hauser at ehauser@uwsp.edu or at 715-779-3262.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park.
A short business meeting will be followed with a program by Selika Ducksworth, “How is Genealogy Changing African American History Today?”
The meeting is open to the public.
Genealogy assistance is available from noon to 1 p.m. in the museum library.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit grsec.org.
• • •
LOCAL HEROES: The Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin will honor individuals and groups who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism at the Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at The Florian Gardens Conference Center, 2340 Lorch Ave.
The breakfast honors people making an impact through their bravery, dedication and humanitarian service. The breakfast also serves as a fundraising event for programs and services provided by Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin.
The awardees are chosen across a handful of categories. For more than 20 years, about 150 local heroes have been recognized.
The 2023 heroes are:
• Adult Good Samaritan: John Goodman.
• Community Hero: Barron County Ice Rescue Group — Justin Bernardin, Deputy Heather Hughes, Nick Johnson and Deputy Erik Sedani.
• From the Heart (Biomedical): Louie and Barb Muench.
• Health Care: Chippewa County Department of Public Health.
• Hero of a Lifetime: Ron Larson.
• Military: Chippewa Valley Technical College — Give Vets a Smile Program.
• Youth Good Samaritan: Riley Gaetz.
To reserve a seat for this event, visit NWHeroes,givesmart.com. Reservations are $45 and all proceeds go toward the Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin.
For more information, send an email to Abigail Stein at abigail.stein@redcross.org or call 414-403-0984.
• • •
MUSHROOM EVENTS: Mushrooms are both edible and inedible. Learn how to tell the difference.
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., and the Eau Claire Garden Club are co-sponsoring two informative mushroom programs just in time for spring foraging. Both events will be Saturday, March 11, in the Riverview Room on the library’s third level. Attendees may participate in either or both sessions.
The presenter for the day is Tavis Lynch, a mushroom enthusiast and a 35-year veteran of mushroom cultivation and identification in northwest Wisconsin. He is also a mycology instructor for 22 schools in the Upper Midwest.
Lynch is the author of “Mushroom Cultivation” and co-author of “The Beginner’s Guide to Mushrooms.”
He is active with the Wisconsin Mycological Society, and is the founder of the Northwestern Wisconsin Myco Enthusiasts Club, as well as an active contributor to everything mushroom related in the Midwest.
Following are the sessions:
• Mushrooms 101, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: New to mushroom foraging? Learn about the “three rules-plus one” and the safe six (morels, shaggy manes, hen of the woods, chicken mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, and giant puffballs). Topics include tree indentification, ethics, safety, storage and preparation. Poisonous mushrooms will also be discussed. No registration required.
• Spring edibles, 1 to 4 p.m.: Find out how to identify and prepare wild morel mushrooms. Learn all forms of true and false morels, as well as how to prepare them for the table. Oyster mushrooms and pheasant’s back mushrooms will also be discussed along with several edible spring plants. The program will focus on safety and ethical mushroom harvest. No registration required.