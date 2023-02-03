AQUACULTURE CONFERENCE: The 2023 North Central Aquaculture Conference will be held Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Lismore Hotel.

The conference will feature 17 sessions and more than 50 presentations. Topics will include aquaculture, developments in the bait industry, shrimp, percid and salmonid culture, regulatory considerations, aquaculture in K-12 education, fish health and fish feeds.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com