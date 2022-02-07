FUNDRAISER: The Eau Claire Community Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022 and Eau Claire area nonprofit organizations are participating in a new way to raise funds as part of that celebration.
The foundation’s online Grant Catalog opens for its third cycle, Give Green, today.
This crowdfunding software allows the public to donate directly to funding requests from Eau Claire nonprofit organizations.
Not only will applicants receive the money they raise in the form of grants, but all applicants that raise at least $1,000 will become eligible for bonus grants from the foundation that range from $1,000 to $10,000.
Give Green runs through March 2. Donations can be made online, or donors can give via check or gifts of stock.
Visit eccfwi.org/25th-anniversary/ to donate or for more information.
Give Green supports animals, fitness and the environment. The following nonprofit organizations are part of this funding request:
• Bob’s House for Dogs.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley-Lee & Mary Markquart Center.
• Chippewa Valley Cat Club.
• Eau Claire County Humane Association.
• Family Resource Center.
• Flying Eagles Ski Club.
• Friends of Beaver Creek Reserve.
• Hope Gospel Mission.
• Lower Chippewa Invasives Partnership.
• OutdoorMore.
• The Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association.
• Trinity Equestrian Center.
• Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release.
• YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.
For more information, visit eccfwi.org, send an email to info@eccfwi.org, or call 715-552-3801.
• • •
KLUNKER CONTEST: The Menomonie Lions Club is doing something different for this year’s 61st Annual Klunker Contest.
Since 1961, the Lions Club has placed a car on the ice of Lake Menomin as a fundraiser. Every year people guess what day the car will fall through the ice for cash prizes.
The money raised helps support projects including the Menomonie Lions Club Game Park, Lion Ted Wiehe Nature Trail, scholarships for Dunn County high school seniors, Easter Egg Hunt, Santa Call-In, Lions Spirit of Christmas, numerous shelters and disability swings in local parks, as well as vision screenings in local schools. The club also supports free camps for the blind, hearing impaired, diabetic and cognitively disabled, and childhood cancer projects.
This year the Lions Club is using a race car instead of the usual klunker. The car was donated by Mars Race Cars.
The car was raced on local tracks before “flipping five or six times landing on the roll cage each time. The car was twisted where it’s not competitive but the driver escaped without injury, which is a testament to our race cars. However, it’s the perfect klunker for the Lions Club, “ Jimmy Mars said.
• • •
FUTURE OF CEDAR SIDE TRAIL: Craig Fowler and Kevin Jacobson will present “The Future of the Cedar Side Trail” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday as part of UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” spring lecture series.
The presentation will be in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Fowler will cover how the Rice Lake Rotary Club became involved with the Cedar Side Trail project, including an overview of the trail system, the importance of the trail and the partnerships the club has developed through this work in and for the community.
Jacobson will discuss the club’s work to eradicate buckthorn on the trail as well as how they are collaborating with the county in these efforts.
The presentation will conclude with an aerial video and virtual tour of the entire trail system.
Having helped create and submit two separate funding proposals to the Rotary Club for the trail project, Fowler is pleased with the club’s significant support.
“The club enthusiastically supported and funded both proposals,” Fowler said.
“There is so much more to the trail than just the popular Cedar Side loop, and Rotary has pledged to improve the public’s understanding,” he said. “The club also is committed to working with the city and county to develop a plan to control the spread of the invasive buckthorn plant that is choking out so many of the native plants and trees along the river.”
Fowler and Jacobson are both members of the club.
Facemasks are required for attendees. The “Thursdays at the U” series is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.
For more information about the series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners is offering six community scholarships of $1,000 each to students or adults who wish to further their education in a human health-related field.
Applicants must meet eligibility criteria established by the Volunteer Partners organization, which can be found along with the application form at hshs.org/StJosephsChippewaFalls/Volunteer.
Scholarship applications must be received by April 1 and scholarships will be awarded on July 20.
The scholarship money is raised by the volunteers through various annual fundraising events such as a used book sale, steak fry, vendor sales and through generous donor gifts.
