GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park.
A short business meeting will be followed with a presentation, “Veterans Services in Eau Claire,” by Eric Killen, director of veterans services for Eau Claire County.
Killen previously served for 31 years in the Army and Army National Guard and retired with the rank of colonel in 2016.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks may be required to adhere to museum guidelines.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit gresec.org.
• • •
CVTC OPEN HOUSE: Chippewa Valley Technical College is hosting its Spring Open House from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
“The Spring Open House is a great way to explore programs at CVTC,” said Luke Hurlburt, CVTC college specialist.
“All of our college programs will be represented, and people can learn about those from our instructors,” he said. “This is a way for people to find their future.”
During the open house, attendees can check out the campus, connect with instructors and advisors, tour the Business Education and Health Education centers, explore services available to students and learn about the admissions process. Attendees can even apply for college at the event.
Those attending the open house and applying to CVTC will be eligible for a $250 scholarship, gift cards and CVTC gifts.
Register at cvtc.edu/events/spring-open-house.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Emma Nechanicky of Elk Mound High School and Jasmine Best of Colfax High School as the March Youth of the Month.
Nechanicky serves on the Student Council and is a member of the E Club and Science Olympiad.
Nechanicky’s athletic involvement has been on the girls golf team. She works regularly at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.
Nechanicky plans to attend UW-River Falls to major in the animal science program. Her long-term career goal is to become a veterinarian.
Best is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Letter Club.
Best has participated and lettered in basketball, track and field and cross country, and has earned all-conference honors in all three sports.
Best’s volunteer activity includes dog walking for the Dunn County Humane Society, helping with the Colfax Red Cedar Preserve and Recreation Area and developing the Mosey Along Trail at the school.
Best is enlisted in the Air Force Reserves and will take basic training next fall with plans to enroll in college in 2023.
Besides the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club provides scholarships at all four Dunn County high schools, gives dictionaries to every third grade student in the county, and supports the state Department of Natural Resources’ projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area.
From staff reports