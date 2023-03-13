USING TOMATOES: Can’t eat all the tomatoes you grow? Do you want to save money by eating your garden tomatoes all year long?
Chippewa County Extension Educator Jeanne Walsh will share safe techniques you can use to preserve your tomato bounty during a presentation at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Attendees will leave the presentation with a plan and recipes to try.
There is no registration required for the free presentation.
• • •
RETIRED EDUCATORS: The Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association will meet at noon Monday, March 20, at the Menomonie Moose Lodge, 720 19th Ave. East, Menomonie.
UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank will be discussing highlights and happenings at the university.
All retired public school personnel are invited. Lunch will be served.
Please RSVP by calling Jean at 715-235-8286 by Thursday, March 16.
• • •
MOUNTAIN BIKING: Eau Claire Youth Cycling will hold an “Intro to ECYC Drop-in” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Compass Bike Lab, 2113 Brackett Ave.
Families with middle or high school students in the Eau Claire or Altoona school districts can stop by to meet leaders and coaches from Eau Claire Youth Cycling and learn more about its youth mountain biking program.
Attendees can get a look at the new Compass Bike Lab, a bicycle repair and boutique build shop slated to officially open on April 1.
“Although mountain biking is one of the fastest growing youth sports in the country, it’s not as familiar to people as soccer or baseball,” said Eau Claire Youth Cycling team director Jereme Rauckman.
“Our goal with a drop-in event is to offer a casual venue for parents and teens to ask questions and see what being part of a mountain bike team is all about,” Rauckman said.
Another ECYC Drop-in will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Shift Cyclery and Coffee Bar.
• • •
FISH FRY: Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Jim Falls will be serving a fish fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.
The meal will include potato soup, three pieces of deep-fried fish, potato, beans, coleslaw, homemade roll, beverage and dessert.
Cost is $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under age 4 are admitted free.
The meal can be dine in or carry out.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild is seeking applications for their 2023 Scholarship Program.
A total of $1,200 in scholarship funds will be divided among one to three students and is awarded annually to a high school senior pursuing music or theatre in college in the fall and a college student continuing in music or theatre.
Applications are due by April 21 and scholarships will be awarded in May.
Applications are available by calling the Theatre Guild at 715-832-7529, stopping at its offices at 102 W. Grand Ave., or visiting the website at cvtg.org.
• • •
FUNDRAISER: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville raised more than $1,800 in January during its 10th Annual Winter Bowl at Bowl Winkles in Eau Claire.
The money will help fund The Highground’s 2023 Veterans Retreats.
For five years, The Highground has helped to transform the lives of many veterans over their three-day weekend retreats. These retreats are designed to help veterans tap into hidden emotions and experiences, helping to relieve burdens and soften memories.