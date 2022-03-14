POETRY SPEAKER: Poet Dylan Loring will read some of his best poems, which are often fictional, funny and conversational, as the featured speaker for this week’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The program will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
A former lecturer at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, Loring will discuss the writing process and stories behind several of his poems. In addition, he’ll read poems by his favorite poets and answer questions from the audience.
Loring is in the process of finishing his first collection, “This Smile is Starting to Hurt.” His poems have appeared in several journals including Ninth Letter, New Ohio Review, North American Review, The Laurel Review, and Forklift, Ohio.
Loring currently is pursuing a doctorate in creative writing at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he also teaches classes in composition. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a master’s of fine arts degree from Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks but they are not required.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
GREEK OFFICER: Nathan Erickson of Bay City, who is majoring in marketing, is president of Alpha Sigma Phi at UW-Whitewater.
There are 25 Greek chapters at UW-Whitewater. While the individual goals of each chapter are different, the overall missions of the presidents of the chapters are largely centered around service, engagement and commitment to their members and campus.
“A fraternity or sorority president is a key asset to their chapter,” said Tyler Henderson, program specialist-Greek community and service at UW-Whitewater. “They lead organizations that not only help people, they help promote UW-Whitewater.”
• • •
JOURNALISM AWARD: Dauntae Green of Cadott, who is studying journalism at UW-Whitewater, was among the winners of the Milwaukee Journalism Club 2021 Collegiate Excellence in Journalism Awards.
Green won Best Local News for his work on Whitewater community coverage.
UW-Whitewater’s student newspaper, the Royal Purple, won awards for gold, silver and bronze medals.
• • •
MILITARY FRIENDLY: UW-Stout has been named a Military Friendly school for 2022-23, moving up two levels to a silver designation in this year’s ranking.
A total of 665 four- and two-year U.S. universities and colleges, about one-third of close to 1,800 that were surveyed, received gold, silver or bronze recognition.
Previously UW-Stout received the designation but not at one of the top three levels.
Ranking criteria include retention, graduation, employment and loan default rates among students, especially veterans.
The list of Military Friendly schools, developed by the veteran-owned business VIQTORY, will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine.
UW-Stout has approximately 450 military-affiliated students, who include veterans, current members of the U.S. military (active and reserve) and eligible family members.
• • •
RANKED: Dana Feyen, a senior from Trempealeau, is ranked among the top 2 percent of students in the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
From staff reports