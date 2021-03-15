SCHOLARSHIPS: Applicants are being sought for scholarships worth up to $12,000 each from the Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation.
Applicants must be postsecondary undergraduates or high school graduates. Students currently in high school are not eligible to apply.
Candidates must plan to enroll or be currently enrolled in part-time or full-time undergraduate study at a two- or four-year college or technical school for the 2021-22 school year.
Applicants must have graduated from one of these area high schools: Arcadia, Black River Falls, Bloomer or Neillsville.
Preference is given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school.
Application deadline is April 15.
Applications are available at learnmore.scholarsapply.org/bryantfoundation.
• • •
GRANT: The Durand Area Youth Fishing Contest, a free four-day fishing contest for youth ages 5 to 18, was honored as a source of pride to the area by Countryside Cooperative and Cenex.
As part of this award, the Buffalo-Pepin Literacy Alliance received a $5,000 grant to expand their educational services.
An annual tradition for the Durand area, the fishing contest’s mission is to create an opportunity for families to spend time together and foster a love of the outdoors for children while bringing community members together.
Entering its 25th year, the event is fully funded through donations and volunteers.
The fishing contest committee decided to donate the $5,000 grant to the Literacy Alliance, a nonprofit organization in the Durand area.
The Literacy Alliance will use the money to buy additional technology to support their education programming for increasing literacy in adults.
“The Durand Area Youth Fishing Contest is truly the focal point of the summer for our riverside town,” said Lori Peterson, marketing manager at Countryside Cooperative.
“We’re thrilled that this annual event was recognized, and we’re proud to support the (Literacy Alliance’s) literacy efforts as part of the honor,” she said.
The grant was provided through an initiative that encourages Cenex dealers, retailers and distributors to share stories about what makes their local communities special.
In its third year, the initiative will grant more than $100,000 to Cenex communities.
• • •
AWARDS: Two area residents were recognized for their leadership and dedication to rural Wisconsin during the recent 90th Annual Wisconsin Farmers Union State Convention.
Rachel Henderson of Menomonie received the Builders Award, which is given for outstanding commitment to building the Farmers Union through county involvement, leadership development and member recruitment.
Henderson owns Mary Dirty Face Farm with her husband, Anton Ptak.
The farm is home to a 12-acre certified-organic mixed-fruit orchard.
Henderson has built an innovative CSA-style Fruit Share with 120 members in 2020.
Besides fruit, the family raises pastured hogs, lambs and poultry.
Henderson is president of the Dunn County Farmers Union. She has taken part in WFU’s Emerging Leaders Retreat and organized chapter events including a community harvest dinner, book club, and guest speakers on local food systems.
She has been a Savanna Institute mentor to farmers interested in perennial farming and has led educational events for the Organic Fruit Growers Association.
Aaron Ellringer of rural Eau Claire received the Emerging Leader Award for his role in recruiting members, planning events and energizing the Eau Claire County Farmers Union.
Ellringer lives on a small farm just outside Eau Claire. He moved from Rochester, Minn., to Eau Claire in 1991 to attend UW-Eau Claire.
By working on farms and in food co-ops he met others interested in local food and co-founded Just Local Food Cooperative in his garage.
After helping to grow the co-op after several years from a small home delivery service to a grocery store, he left to start Kubb Farm and work with Farmer to Farmer, a nonprofit organization based in western Wisconsin.
Ellringer now works for the Pablo Group and helped develop Pablo Food Hub, which aims to grow the local food system regionally.
• • •
MILITARY FRIENDLY: UW-Eau Claire improved its ranking as a military-friendly institution in an annual survey of nearly 1,700 postsecondary schools in the nation.
UW-Eau Claire is among four Wisconsin public universities that received silver medal rankings in the 2021 rankings released in February by military media company VIQTORY.
The silver medal designation is given to institutions that are ranked within 20% of the overall top 10 schools.
No Wisconsin public universities ranked higher than UW-Eau Claire.
In 2020, UW-Eau Claire received a bronze medal ranking, given to schools ranked within 30% of the overall top 10.
UW-Eau Claire has nearly 500 military-connected students on campus.
Schools in the military-friendly survey were queried about their academic policies and compliance, student support and retention, culture and commitment, admissions, graduation and career outcomes, and financial aid and loan repayment.
• • •
AWARD: Bethany Risler received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for February at UW-Stout.
Risler, of Menomonie, is a Human Resources assistant. She has worked at the university for eight years.
Risler received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
