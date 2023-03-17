SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
The speaker will be Riley Goetz, who cleaned headstones at Forest Hill Cemetery for his Eagle Scout project.
The public is invited and lunch will be served.
• • •
CHILD CARE DISCUSSION: The Women’s Giving Circle is hosting “Child Care Challenges in the Chippewa Valley: How it Affects Our Community” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the Riverview Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
Panelists include Janet Black of REACH Inc. and Hand in Hand, Amanda Dohms of Chippewa Valley Technical College, Renee Ernsting of Western Dairyland, and retired educator Chris Hambuch-Boyle.
They will discuss the problems and opportunities the community faces in child care.
The panelists will address a variety of topics including when child care access first became an issue, how it’s worsened over the years, the importance of quality care and the role it plays in early childhood development, and an overview of resources and partnerships available in the Chippewa Valley.
For more information about the free event or the Women’s Giving Circle, send an email to office@eccfwi.org or call the Eau Claire Community Foundation at 715-552-3801.
• • •
CLEAN AIR POETRY CONTEST: The state Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries from third to fifth graders for the Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest.
Now in its 12th year, the annual DNR-sponsored contest is designed to raise awareness of the importance of good air quality in honor of Clean Air Month in May.
The DNR encourages teachers and parents to submit original poems and riddles created by their students. The three winning poets will have their work featured on the DNR website and social media channels.
Following are the requirements:
• Open to all third, fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin.
• Any form of original poetry or riddle is acceptable. Entry must be 200 words or less and describe air or the importance of clean air.
• Writing must be the original work of the student.
• Each entry must include the author’s name, the name of the parent and teacher, and the parent and teacher’s email and phone number.
• Send entries to DNRAirEducation@wisconsin.gov.
• Deadline to submit entries is May 5. Contest entries will not be returned and will become the property of the contest sponsor.
From staff reports
