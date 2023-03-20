OPEN HOUSE: Chippewa Valley Technical College is hosting a spring open house from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
“The spring open house is a great way to explore programs at CVTC,” said Luke Hurlburt, CVTC college specialist.
“All of our college programs will be represented, and people can learn about those from our instructors,” he said. “This is a way for people to find their future.”
Attendees will be able to check out the campus and connect with instructors and advisors.
They can also tour the Business Education and Health Education centers; explore services available to students such as Student Life, Academic Support and Diversity Resources; learn about the admissions process and apply for college.
• • •
AGRICULTURE YOUTH COUNCIL: The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council until March 31.
Applications are being accepted from students who will be seniors during the 2023-24 school year.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is comprised of 15 members from across the state. The goals of the council are to highlight agricultural careers, share available resources, provide insight into policy development, and create networking opportunities.
Council members serve a one-year term participating in monthly virtual sessions. For each session, members rotate serving in four leadership roles.
To apply, students must complete an application, essay, one-minute video, and letter of recommendation. Council members will be selected based on their submitted materials.
For more information about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, including the application, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.
• • •
GRANT: Luis Pena-Levano of UW-River Falls has been selected to receive a $249,945 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project “Financial Feasibility and Environmental Implications of Adopting Automatic Milking Systems by Dairy Farms in Wisconsin and Minnesota.”
”Our overarching goal is to understand the factors that drive the adoption of robotic milking by dairy farms in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” he said.
“Specifically, we will determine how transitioning from tie-stall or parlor milking to robotic milking affects business viability and environmental sustainability,” Pena-Levano said.
The award is part of a competitive grant program for researchers and educators involved in projects exploring and promoting environmentally sound, economically viable, and socially responsible food and fiber systems.
Funding considerations are made based on how well the applicant articulates the nature of the research and education components of their sustainable agriculture grant proposals.
• • •
DONATION: UW-Madison Division of Extension received a $500 donation from the Altoona Lions Club to support early literacy efforts in Altoona.
The money will be used to buy children’s books for a laundromat library inside the Spooner Avenue Laundromat, which is opening at the end of February.
“Sometimes we think that learning has to happen in a certain setting, such as a school, but building children’s brains can and should happen everywhere in our community, including laundromats,” said Yia Lor, human development and relationships educator with Extension in Eau Claire County.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Altoona Lions Club and many other partners for helping launch this new literacy-rich space,” Lor said.
Other partners that contributed support include the Altoona Public Library, Eau Claire County B.R.A.I.N. Team, Spooner Avenue Laundromat, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, and Royal Credit Union.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has named Kinleigh Richartz of Menomonie High School and Haylie Rasmussen of Boyceville High School as the February Youth of the Month.
The club has been honoring outstanding high school seniors for more than 30 years. Students are selected by their schools for academic, community and extracurricular achievement, as well as character.
Richartz will graduate this spring as one of her school’s valedictorians. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the Distributive Education Clubs of America, Future Business Leaders of America and the Spanish Club.
Richartz is a Link Crew leader and is involved in the Global Scholars program and the Thirst Project.
Richartz plans to attend Arizona State University with a focus on psychology. She aspires to be a speech and language pathologist.
Rasmussen is on track to finish as her school’s valedictorian. She is a member of the National Honor Society, band and choir groups and the track and field and cross country teams. Her premier event is the high jump, which took her to the state meet last year.
Rasmussen has also acted in various dramatic productions.
In addition to being the Optimist Youth of the Month for February, she was similarly honored in January by the teachers at Boyceville High School.
Rasmussen plans to attend either UW-River Falls or UW-Madison, majoring in either mechanical engineering or physics.
In addition to honoring Youth of the Month, the Menomonie Optimist Club also provides dictionaries to every third grader in Dunn County, has partnered with the state Department of Natural Resources on several projects at Hoffman Hills Recreation Area, and hosts the annual Menomonie Meander, a family-friendly bicycle ride around Lake Menomin each August.
From staff reports