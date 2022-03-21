GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at 12 Bridgewater Ave. in Chippewa Falls to tour the new History Center building.
Prior to the walk through of the building, Anthony Roach will talk about young people involved in genealogy.
• • •
TREE AND BIRDHOUSE SALE: The Chippewa Rod & Gun and Lake Wissota Garden clubs are taking orders for their annual Tree and Birdhouse Sale through March 31.
Visit rodngun.org or lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com for more information and an order form.
Quantities are limited, and orders are filled by their postmark date.
Available this year are 19 varieties of locally grown native seedling and larger bare-root trees and shrubs that can be purchased in quantities of 1 to 100 or more.
Planting these evergreen, deciduous, and fruit and nut trees and shrubs can improve pollinator habitat, help with shoreline erosion, provide for deer browse, help establish a woodlot, and beautify yards and gardens.
Some of the varieties offered this year include White Oak, Red and Sugar Maples, River Birch, three varieties of Spruce and Serviceberry, Nannyberry and American Black Elderberry shrubs. New this year are Bitternut Hickory and Burr Oak.
Handcrafted bluebird, wood duck, wren and bat houses will also be for sale. New this year is a handmade copper oriole jelly feeder that is both decorative and popular with the orioles.
Proceeds from the sale fund projects of the Lake Wissota Garden Club and Chippewa Rod & Gun Club including scholarships for students in conservation and horticulture programs, fish and wildlife habitat improvements, further development of the Irvine Park Wildflower Sanctuary, and support of other conservation and beautification efforts in Chippewa County.
For more information, visit the websites or call 715-723-7770.
• • •
GRANTS: The Eau Claire Community Foundation has awarded grants from its Give Green category, which supports local nonprofit organizations that address the environment, animals and fitness opportunities.
Donations to the Give Green category were open from Feb. 7 to March 2. Together, 14 local nonprofit organizations raised more than $80,000 in public donations. In addition to the funds raised from direct donations, the top three fundraisers also receive bonus grants of $10,000, $7,000 and $5,000, meaning that more than $105,000 was distributed in Give Green grants.
The $10,000 bonus grant winner is the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, which raised money for a summer garden program for local youth.
The $7,000 bonus grant winner is the Flying Eagles Ski Club, which raised money to add more coaches for young skiers.
The $5,000 bonus grant winner is the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association, which raised money for new playground features and amenities in Boyd Park.
The three remaining nonprofit organizations that raised at least $1,000 were entered into a drawing for three $1,000 bonus grants.
The Family Resource Center raised money for nature-centered parent and child activities.
Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release raised money for a new flight cage for injured raptors.
YMCA of the Chippewa Valley raised money to help children in need attend Camp Manitou.
The Eau Claire Community Foundation’s 25th anniversary celebration will be June 20 at The Florian Gardens.
For more information or to donate, visit eccfwi.org, send an email to eccfwi.org or call 715-552-3801.
• • •
OLD MERIDEAN: The Pepin County Historical Society Annual Membership Meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in the Durand Arkansaw Middle/High School cafeteria in Durand.
Author Jeanne Anderson will be the featured presenter and will discuss her recent book, “Where the Lilacs Grow: The Story of Happy Island and Old Meridean.”
Anderson will provide a detailed history of Happy Island through pictures and stories about the lumber mill and town of Old Meridean, the eight farm families and other people who made their home on this unique island.
Jeanne Talford Anderson grew up on a dairy farm between Rock Falls and Meridean. While in high school, she worked at Dahl’s Store in Meridean, where she heard stories about Old Meridean. After graduating from Durand High School in 1968, Anderson pursued a career as an elementary music teacher.
Anderson’s interests turned to history and genealogy after she retired from teaching.
Anderson’s presentation will be preceded by a short business meeting for historical society members. The event will include social time from 1:45 to 2 p.m., annual meeting from 2 to 2:15 p.m. and the presentation at 2:15 p.m.
From staff reports