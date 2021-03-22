GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogy Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and seating will be spaced.
The program will feature Judy Gilles, who will speak about the town of Lafayette and the Melville Settlement.
The meeting is open to the public and visitors are welcome.
For more information, visit ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.
• • •
FOUNDATION BOARD: Annie Brose of New Richmond has been named to the RCU Foundation board of directors.
The foundation supports capital projects for the arts, education, and health in communities served by Royal Credit Union.
Brose has been practicing law for 30 years. In 2006, she joined Doar, Drill & Skow in New Richmond, and practices in the areas of estate planning, probate, trust administration and business succession planning.
Brose serves on youth sports boards and as an instructor for Junior Achievement and Art Adventure, a program bringing art from the Minneapolis Art Institute to elementary students.
• • •
AWARD: Remy Beauclaire of Hudson, a student in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and Mass Communication, won an award during the 2021 Nebraska American Advertising Awards.
Beauclaire, majoring in advertising and public relations, earned a gold award in the Cross-Platform, Consumer Campaign category for “NCC: #NoFilter.”
Husker students brought home 12 awards, eight silver and four gold.
Each year, the awards recognize the best advertisements and campaigns created by Nebraska businesses and advertising agencies.
Omaha and Lincoln members of the American Advertising Federation participate in the event.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Josh Madsen, a senior at Menomonie High School, and Bailey Gilbertson, a senior at Elk Mound High School, as part of its Youth of the Month program.
An Eagle Scout, Madsen has been heavily involved in Boy Scouts throughout his school career and has attained Vigil Honor status in the Order of the Arrow. He regularly shares his Scouting knowledge with younger Scouts.
Madsen has also exhibited leadership through Student Council, Link Crew and Spanish Club.
Madsen enjoys math and science courses, especially in the astrophysics and physics areas. He took part in a NASA virtual internship last summer and hopes to follow that interest to a college degree in aerospace engineering or astrophysics.
Gilbertson served as president of her school’s Future Farmers of America chapter, has been a leader in the 4-H program, served in the Fellowship of Christian athletes, and has been active in powerlifting.
Gilbertson’s love of art and design is leading her to enroll at UW-Stout to pursue a degree in industrial design.
The Menomonie Optimist Club is meeting virtually through the pandemic but continues to serve the youth of Dunn County through programs such as the Youth of the Month, Dictionary Program for all third graders in the county, and a scholarship program for the four school districts in Dunn County, and other youth-oriented activities.
From staff reports