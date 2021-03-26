VIETNAM VETERANS DAY: VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave., will hold a Vietnam Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
A special guest, John “Trapper” Schultz, a past VFW state commander, will be at the event from 3 to 4 p.m.
Area veterans will display their artistic wares and military firearms and memorabilia will be identified and appraised.
Freewill donations will be shared equally between Camp Victory, Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute, Freedom Bell Moving Salute, Living Legacy Heritage Sign Tribute, Old Abe the War Eagle Stone Salute, Patriots Park at Carson Park, Rockpile II, Veterans Inspiring Vitality in the Chippewa Valley, and VFW Unmet Needs.
FUTURE FINDER: Chippewa Valley Technical College is offering a chance for people to explore ways to discover their future through a series of free virtual sessions throughout April.
Future Finder begins Thursday with a kick-off session and concludes April 30 with a wrap-up session. In between are 29 different topics offered at various times and dates.
The sessions are designed to help prospective students discover programs that fit their skills and interests, learn about the CVTC experience from current students and faculty, and explore the learning opportunities at all CVTC campuses.
Sessions will include virtual tours, program breakouts, student panels, ask-the-expert employer interactive panels and more.
Virtual tours of all CVTC campuses are among the sessions.
People interested in returning to school to earn high school credentials or just wanting to take a class for personal interest or career advancement can find help as well.
To learn more, including a complete schedule and session descriptions, and to register, visit cvtc.edu/futurefinder.
Anyone who registers for the Future Finder event will be entered to win prizes all month long.
From staff reports