NATIVE CULTURE: Janice Rice, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a retired UW-Madison librarian, will discuss Native culture, philosophy, teachings, values and land stewardship as part of this week’s “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation, “Walk with Me Among My Homelands: Hear the Echoes of My Ancestors,” will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
Rice’s professional focus has been on American Indian resources, literature, culture, history, language preservation and revitalization. She holds master of library science and MLS advanced degrees in American Indian librarianship from UW-Madison.
In 2009, Rice was honored with Women of Color in Education awards from both UW-Madison and the UW System.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud, the series organizer, at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Junior Achievement of Wisconsin needs volunteers who can help young people connect the classroom to the real world and prepare for successful financial futures and self-supporting careers.
With age appropriate lessons for every grade level from kindergarten to 12th grade, Junior Achievement volunteers can pick the age, school and content they want to teach.
The commitment to be a Junior Achievement volunteer can fit any schedule, with classroom opportunities ranging from a single day, a few visits per month, or delivery of five to seven weekly classroom lessons over the course of two months.
Another option is for groups of volunteers to share the classroom visits.
Junior Achievement provides all volunteers with the classroom lessons, materials and training they need to make an impact on a student’s future.
Junior Achievement needs volunteers to deliver life lessons this spring to more than 2,500 students in Alma Center, Altoona, Augusta, Boyceville, Chippewa Falls, Downsville, Durand, Eau Claire, Elk Mound, Fall Creek, Haugen, Knapp, Menomonie, Neillsville, Rice Lake and Spooner.
STUDY ABROAD: Three area residents were among more than 260 Carthage College students who traveled with faculty on international study tours in January.
Maxwell Krueger of Hudson studied in Sweden with professors J.J. Shields and Mark Mrowiec.
Michaela Moore of Hudson studied in Belgium with Professor Michael Phegley and adjunct faculty member Margaret Zienkewicz.
Mikayla Wright of Galesville studied in Tanzania with professors Andrea Ng’weshemi and Deborah Masloski.
A Carthage College tradition since the early 1970s, these short-term study tours allow students to experience new cultures and ideas without committing to a full semester abroad.
• • •
TOP STUDENTS: Five area residents are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
They are:
• Anna Fedie of Altoona, a freshman in the Ivy College of Business.
• Tierney Schramski of Cumberland, a sophomore in the Ivy College of Business.
• Evan Luedtke of Hudson, a sophomore in the College of Engineering.
• Daniella Thuerauf of Plum City, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Dana Feyen of Trempealeau, a senior in the College of Human Sciences.
• • •
RESEARCH: Britney Serafina of Baldwin is one of nine UW-Stout students who presented at the annual Research in the Rotunda, which is held in the State Capitol Rotunda in Madison.
The event is a chance for state leaders, legislators and others to learn about faculty-supported student efforts that may impact the state’s economy.
Serafina, an environmental science major, presented “Land Use and Conservation Practices Affect Stream Water Quality in the Red Cedar.” Her faculty advisers were Keith Gilland, Nicole Hayes, and Innisfree McKinnon.
Students were nominated for the event by faculty and staff. Nominations, including a research abstract, were scored by a student research committee.