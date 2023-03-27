NATIVE CULTURE: Janice Rice, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a retired UW-Madison librarian, will discuss Native culture, philosophy, teachings, values and land stewardship as part of this week’s “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

The presentation, “Walk with Me Among My Homelands: Hear the Echoes of My Ancestors,” will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.