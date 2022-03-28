SALEM WITCH TRIALS: It was a new world. The settlers from England had gained a foothold in the verdant land called “Amerika.”
Old traditions would be laid aside with new ones instituted. Greed, jealousy and suspicion would persist.
Were these at the root of the Salem witch trials? Innocent residents of Salem, Mass., were tried, and many executed, in perhaps the most infamous chapter in early American history.
Meet Goode Rebeka, an elderly woman hanged as a witch in 1692. But was she?
Jessica Michna of Historical First Impressions theater company will portray Goode Rebeka in “Trial by Fire — the Salem Witch Trials” this week during “Thursdays at the U” at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The program will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Michna developed a love of history at an early age. She and her family visited many historic sites throughout the U.S. Her school years would find her appearing in various productions, and, upon graduation, several scholarships were offered to further her studies in theater arts.
Michna opted instead to earn a degree in psychology from the UW System, working for several years as a researcher and lecturer. Her love of theater and history eventually led her to found Historical First Impressions.
In 2016 she was awarded the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award for her riveting portrayals of first ladies.
“Thursdays at the U” is free and open to the public.
For more information about the series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
FUNDRAISER: The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin is holding the Steppin’ for Dyslexia fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday at the Eau Claire Masonic Center, 616 Graham Ave.
The fundraiser includes a chicken marsala dinner, live and silent auctions, and raffles.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Call 715-598-4986 or send an email to upperwisconsin@cdcinc.org.
MCDONELL INDUCTIONS: McDonell Area Catholic Schools will induct five new members into their Athletic and Service Hall of Fame during Alumni Weekend on Sunday.
Jeff Hartman, a 1986 grad who was a four-year letterman in track and a two-year letterman in football, holds the McDonell school record in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. In his senior year, he won individual state titles in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes while leading McDonell to a team state championship.
Eric Monarski, a 1992 grad, was a three-time all-conference basketball player and two-time all-conference pick in football. He scored 1,260 career points and helped McDonell win its first-ever conference title in boys basketball. In football, the tight end led the state in receiving yards as both a junior and senior. He went on to a successful college basketball career at UW-Barron County and also spent six years as a coach at McDonell.
Bob Rooney twice earned all-state recognition in basketball. The 1965 grad was an All-American honorable mention after scoring 25.5 points per game and nabbing 19 rebounds per game as a senior.
Mary Rose Willi, a 1971 grad, is being honored with a service award. She has served on numerous boards and committees in the school and community for several years, serving as the treasurer or chairwoman for most of them.
Brigadier Gen. Dennis B. Sullivan is being recognized for his years of service as a pilot. The 1944 graduate, who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, is the only person from Chippewa Falls in the Aviation Hall of Fame and was also awarded the prestigious CIA Intelligence Star of Valor.
PET SURRENDER EVENT: Forty-three animals were turned in at a recent exotic pet surrender event in Fall Creek.
Included in the surrenders were a two-legged turtle, a pied python, and a tarantula named Calvin.
The exotic pet surrender event was held at the Beaver Creek Reserve Wise Nature Center near Fall Creek.
Area organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants with no questions asked.
MILITARY FRIENDLY SCHOOL: UW-Eau Claire has maintained its silver ranking as a military-friendly institution in an annual survey of nearly 1,800 postsecondary schools in the nation.
Military Friendly has announced the list of schools that have earned the upcoming 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools award level designations.
UW-Eau Claire is one of only 20 large four-year institutions in the country to earn the sliver level rank. The silver-medal designation is given to institutions that are ranked within 20% of the overall top 10 schools.
The survey agency Viqtory is a veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, education and entrepreneurial opportunities.
For the awards, the agency measures institutions for their ability to meet and exceed thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, debt repayment and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
From staff reports