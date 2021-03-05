YOUTH COUNCIL APPLICATIONS: The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for the 2021-22 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
The department will accept applications through March 31.
The Youth Council was created in 2020 to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of DATCP’s interactions with Wisconsin’s agriculture industry.
Students serve a one-year term and receive a certificate at the completion of their year.
In 2021-22, the Youth Council will again be comprised of 15 Wisconsin high school seniors.
DATCP will aim to include at least one member from each of the nine council districts. The remaining seats will be filled with at-large members.
To apply, students must be a high school senior during the 2021-22 school year.
Students must complete an application form, sharing their experience and skills and writing a brief essay.
Applicants must also submit a one-minute video and letter of recommendation.
Current Youth Council members meet virtually each month engaging with speakers and participating in discussions on a variety of agricultural topics including food processing, animal health, and land and water resources.
For the application and additional information, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club recently honored two Boyceville High School students through its Youth of the Month Program, Nathan Corr and Grace Edlin.
Corr has been a stalwart of the Science Olympiad program, earning more than 160 medals in competitions.
He has also participated in seven drama and musical performances during his high school career.
Corr’s career direction has been shaped by his interest in engineering and electronics. He plans to seek a mechanical engineering degree at either the Coast Guard or U.S. Naval Academy.
Edlin has represented her school through her involvement in Science Olympiad, drama productions, Solo Ensemble and Honors Band performances. She has regularly tutored other Science Olympiad and music students.
The sciences are Edlin’s chosen career direction, especially having completed several AP science courses. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota to study neurology and ultimately hopes to attend the Medical School at the University of Minnesota.
From staff reports