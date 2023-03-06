BIRKEBEINER EXPERIENCES: Join American Birkebeiner participants Marv Franson and Jerry Poling for a conversation about their experiences with the race at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Riverview Room of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
Even if you are not a skier, you may enjoy learning about this quintessential Wisconsin experience.
The presentation is free and sponsored by the Waldemar Ager Association.
Franson and Poling have trained for and raced in the American Birkebeiner for decades.
• • •
ELEANOR ROOSEVELT PROGRAM: Eleanor Roosevelt has been characterized by many as our most respected First Lady. She is best summed up by President Harry S. Truman, who dubbed her the “First Lady of the World.”
Born into the opulent wealth of America’s Golden Age, Roosevelt would grow from a shy orphan into a confident, driven woman. Annealed by personal tragedy, she would emerge as a champion of civil rights, an author and stateswoman.
Jessica Michna of Historical First Impressions theater company will portray Roosevelt, sharing with the audience her tragedies and triumphs, during this week’s “Thursdays at the U” presentation at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Michna developed a love of history at an early age. She and her family visited many historic sites throughout the United States. Her school years would find her appearing in various productions and, upon graduation, several scholarships were offered to further her studies in theater arts.
Michna opted instead to earn a degree in psychology from the UW System, working for several years as a researcher and lecturer. Her love of theater and history eventually led Michna to found her company, “First Impressions.”
In 2016, she received the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award for her riveting portrayals of First Ladies.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Carnegie Room of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
A short business meeting will be followed with a virtual presentation by Russell Horton, a reference archivist from the Veterans’ Museum in Madison. Horton will share sources, tips and tricks for researching your military ancestor from the Civil War to the present.
The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit grsec.org.
• • •
FOOD DRIVE: The WESTconsin Credit Union Spring Food Drive will kick off on Monday, March 13, and run through Saturday, March 25.
WESTconsin will accept donations of non-perishable food items in their offices. Additionally, monetary donations can be made at any WESTconsin office with a teller or through drive-ups. Proceeds will be distributed by the credit union to local food pantries.
“Monetary donations are especially valuable because information shows food pantries have great buying power with monies available to them, and for every $1 in cash, they can purchase up to $10 worth of food,” said Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union’s chief experience officer.
“Last year we raised over $1,600 and collected 855 non-perishable food items,” Rasmussen said. “That money allowed local pantries to buy nearly $16,000 worth of food for those in need. We are hopeful this upcoming food drive will make that same level of impact.”
• • •
FISH BOIL: The L.E. Phillips Senior Center will offer a fish boil to the public from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24.
The meal, prepared by Marlin Mueller, costs $10 and includes fish, onions, carrots and potatoes, coleslaw and dessert.
The public is invited as well as Senior Center members.
Those interested need to make a reservation and pay by Monday, March 20, at the Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
Call 715-839-4909 with any questions.
• • •
CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR: A Spring Craft and Vendor Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave.
In addition to the crafters and vendors, there will be an all-church bake sale and lunch will be served.
All proceeds will benefit Chippewa Valley charities.
From staff reports