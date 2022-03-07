FOOD DONATIONS: Menards’ home improvement stores will serve as drop sites for local food pantries throughout the month of March.
Menards offers a wide variety of non-perishable food items that can be donated to the food pantries from boxes of cereal to cans of soup that can be found in their grocery departments for immediate donation.
• • •
DEACONS FOR DEFENSE AND JUSTICE: Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, professor of history at UW-Eau Claire, will discuss her scholarship on the Deacons for Defense and Justice during this week’s UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
The Deacons for Defense and Justice was not a Black Power group, but a collection of largely World War II veterans, relatively conservative in much of their world view, but firmly present to defend African American communities. They also helped guard civil rights leaders during the 1960s.
Ducksworth-Lawton has been a professor of history and of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at UW-Eau Claire for nearly three decades.
Her teaching interests are in U.S. social history, African American history and military history. In addition to her teaching and historical scholarship, Ducksworth-Lawton is active in present-day equality actions, ranging from organizing demonstrations to working with the Eau Claire Police Department to improve their work.
Ducksworth-Lawton’s achievements include serving on the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission and co-hosting a weekly podcast “Conversations in Color.” Her talk may have special relevance to modern activists and law enforcement. In early 2021, she became the fourth recipient of UW-Eau Claire’s Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Award for her decades of efforts to create a more inclusive community.
Face masks are required for all attendees.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
EMPTY BOWLS FUNDRAISER: This year’s Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s Empty Bowls fundraiser will be a drive-through event.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 26, ticket holders can pick up their lunch and bowls at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth Ave., Menomonie.
Online tickets for the lunch of soup and freshly made dinner roll and dessert are $10. Tickets for the lunch and handcrafted bowl are $20.
To place an order before the 5 p.m. deadline on March 24, visit steppingstonesdc.org. Tickets are nonrefundable and purchases must be picked up on March 26.
The Empty Bowls 2022 online auction will be held from 9 a.m. March 26 to 9 p.m. April 2. A sneak peak of some of the items, including a Green Bay Packers signed football, will be revealed throughout the month.
From staff reports