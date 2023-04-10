VIETNAM WAR SPEAKER: Paul Kluge, a veteran of the Vietnam War, will present “Vietnam: The War’s Setup Story” during this week’s “Thursdays at the U” presentation at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
Kluge is the author of “Weeds of War: Those Who Bled at Dien Bien Phu.” This historical novel focuses on the common soldiers of the French-Indochina War, those who “had the least to gain and the most to lose,” according to the book jacket.
Kluge is currently working on a sequel titled “Seeds of Peace.”
After serving for four years in U.S. Army intelligence during the American-Vietnam War, Kluge briefly attended UW-Stout and then worked in various positions, including retail, sales, warehouse management and merchandising in the Twin Cities.
He eventually retired after 15 years as a human resource specialist at a large processing plan in Barron County.
Kluge now enjoys retirement in Northfield, Minn., occasionally speaking on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and at other special events.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsfud, the series organizer, at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
FISH FRY: Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Jim Falls will be serving a fish fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The meal will include potato soup, three pieces of deep-fried fish, potato, beans, coleslaw, homemade roll, beverage and dessert.
Cost of the meal is $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under age 4 are admitted free.
The meal is dine in or carryout.
• • •
COIN SHOW: The Chippewa Valley Coin Club will be holding its spring coin show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Brewing Projekt, 1807 N. Oxford Ave.
There is no admission.
There will be a number of giveaways throughout the show.
“Most may not realize it, but there are a lot of coin and note collectors in the region,” Chippewa Valley Coin Club member Darren Kirby said.
“Technology is a great asset to collectors of all levels, but getting to meet fellow collectors and professionals can’t be replicated in the digital age,” he said. “This show is for everyone, even those who don’t collect, as it’s a way to see coins and notes that people would otherwise never see except in pictures.”
• • •
POLITICAL SPEAKER: Adam Kotsko, a faculty member at the Shimer Great Books School at North Central College in Naperville, Ill., will share his thoughts about neoliberalism and its impact on politics in America at this year’s Dr. Imtiaz Moosa Philosophy and Ethics Speaker Series event at 4 p.m. Monday, April 17, in the Kinnickinnic River Theater in the University Center at UW-River Falls.
Kotsko’s address, “Democracy Between Populism and Neoliberalism,” will include a question-and-answer session and a reception at 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Kotsko is an American theologian, religious scholar, culture critic and translator who works in the field of political theology.
He has authored numerous books, and his work at North Central College focuses on humanities and social science.
• • •
WOMEN’S CONNECTION: Eau Claire Women’s Connection will hold its April luncheon at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
The featured speaker will be Roger Rowe, who will talk about the process of tapping trees for maple syrup.
The inspirational speaker will be Jan Ostroot of South Haven, Minn. The title of her presentation is “Secret of Contentment No Matter the Circumstances.”
The cost for the program and meal is $16.
Reservations are required by Thursday by calling Louise at 715-552-3873.
• • •
AG DAY ON CAMPUS: UW-River Falls’ Ag Day on Campus will be from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
After a 9:30 a.m. opening ceremony at the University Center mall, event attendees can visit more than 20 booths set up by student organizations and businesses, many of which will feature interactive activities.
Farm animals will be on site for attendees to pet and learn about until 2 p.m.
A dinner featuring Wisconsin-grown foods is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Agricultural Science Hall on campus. The meal is free and open to all.
The dinner is followed by a panel of agriculture experts discussing farm-related topics.
At 7 p.m. in the Riverview Ballroom in the University Center, the Kansas-based Peterson Farm Brothers will perform their farm-related musical parodies.
For more information about this year’s Ag Day on Campus events, visit.uwrf.edu/community/ag-day.
• • •
FOOT AND NAIL CLINIC: UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education will be offering a free Foot and Nail Clinic later this month.
Continuing Education has been providing the clinic for more than 30 years. During the clinic, nurses will assess foot and nail health and determine areas that need attention.
Appointments range from 20 to 60 minutes depending on the level of care required.
The clinic is supervised by a certified foot and nail care nurse.
The clinic is advantageous for people with diabetic-related foot concerns or who are having difficulty caring for their own feet.
Services are free but appointments are required. To make an appointment, call 715-836-3636 starting at 8:30 a.m. today.
The clinic will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Grand Avenue.
Appointments will be available during the following times:
• Monday, April 24, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, April 25, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, April 26, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Thursday, April 27, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Friday, April 28, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• • •
MILITARY FRIENDLY: UW-Eau Claire has again been designated as a Military Friendly School for 2023-24, this year rising from a silver to a gold-level designee in the large public institution category.
More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey and 530 schools earned award designations in gold, silver and bronze.
UW-Eau Claire was one of 250 schools selected for gold-award status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs.
The survey agency Viqtory is a veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, education and entrepreneurial opportunities. For the awards, the agency measures institutions for their ability to meet and exceed thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, debt repayment and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“It’s very exciting to not only be recognized again as a military-friendly institution, but to earn the gold-level rank,” said Miranda Cross-Schindler, manager of military and veteran services at UW-Eau Claire.
“Our military-connected population includes veterans of the armed forces, actively serving military members, as well as military children and spouses, so our services are not one size fits all,” Cross-Schindler said.
“This ranking reflects our campus efforts to provide excellence in veterans services, student support, financial aid, academic policies and graduate outcomes,” she said.
From staff reports