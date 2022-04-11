WATER CONTAMINATION: Kay Curtin, a wastewater technician and trainer for the Wisconsin Rural Water Association, will present “Forever Chemicals: Sources, Health Effects and Remediation” during this week’s UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Curtin works with villages, townships and cities that have polyfluoroalkyl contamination of wells. Her presentation will cover background on the development of and pollution by PFA substances, their effects on human health and the environment, areas of contamination in Wisconsin and what we need to do to remediate the situation.
Curtin has worked in the environmental science industry most of her life. After completing a paper in high school about an entire village near her hometown that was destroyed by cholera and seeing rivers and lakes in Illinois destroyed by fecal matter, runoff and industrial waste prior to the Clean Water Act, she felt a calling to be part of the change.
She has received numerous awards from professional organizations and has served on the Barron County Board and the Tainter Lake board of directors.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
AG DAY: The UW-River Falls Collegiate Farm Bureau will host Ag Day on campus on Tuesday, April 19. The event is free and open to the public.
The event will give UW-River Falls students and community members an opportunity to engage with the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences student-led organizations and agriculture-related companies to learn about the positive impact agriculture is making.
“Let the Good Times Grow” is the theme for the event.
This is the 10th year since Ag Day was first introduced. More than 20 organizations and companies will share how they are innovating change for the future and caring for the land and animals.
Ag Day will showcase agriculture and include interactive activities from Alice in Dairyland, Princess Kay of the Milky Way, many animals, tractors and more activities.
The main event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UW-River Falls University Center mall area. The outdoor event will include interactive booths from organizations and agricultural-related companies.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m.
Ag Day will conclude with a free dinner and keynote speaker Kim Bremmer at 5:30 p.m. in Room 200 of the Agricultural Science building. She will speak on “Leadership in Advocacy to Let the Good Times Grow.”
• • •
TREE SEEDLINGS: The state Department of Natural Resources is still accepting orders for the remaining tree seedlings to be planted this spring.
Planting seedlings from state nurseries is a way to celebrate Arbor Day on April 29, which is dedicated to increasing the number of trees across the country to help improve the environment.
“Trees provide a variety of benefits to both people and the planet,” said Heather Berklund, the DNR’s chief state forester.
“They give off oxygen, trap carbon dioxide, feed and provide shelter for furry forest creatures, and provide materials to build a variety of essential household items,” she said.
Wisconsin state nurseries have 1- and 2-year-old Red Oak, 1-year-old jack pine, 1-year-old black walnut, 2-year-old Red Pine, and 2-year-old Black Spruce available for purchase.
All seedlings are grown at the Wilson State Nursery in Boscobel and are well suited to their native Wisconsin soil. The minimum seedling order includes a packet of 300 seedlings in 100 count increments of selected species, 500 shrubs or 1,000 tree seedlings.
These seedlings must be planted in Wisconsin and are to be used in reforestation efforts, creating wildlife habitat, controlling erosion or constructing natural windbreaks.
For more information on seeding availability or place an order, contact the state nursery hotline at 715-424-3700.
• • •
SMELT FRY: The Baldwin Station of the United Fire & Rescue District is holding a fundraising smelt fry from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the American Legion, 410 Maple St., Baldwin.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat smelt, beans coleslaw, chips, bread, milk or water, and coffee.
The cost of the meal is a freewill donation.
Proceeds benefit the Baldwin Station.
