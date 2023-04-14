SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
Gary Hoffman of Woodville will discuss “Under Occupation: Insights on North Norway in World War II.”
The presentation will include current photos of northern Norway towns and historic photos when under occupation with explanations about what happened during the war in Solvaer, Tromso, Hammerfest, North Cape and Kirkenes.
The public is invited.
• • •
PRAIRIE COMMUNITIES: Northwestern Wisconsin biologists Jim Riemer and Dave Caithamer will present “Prairie Communities in Your Backyard” Thursday during the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
Riemer will describe several examples of beautiful and interesting native prairies in our region. He will also provide insights on how these rare plant communities continue to survive today.
Perhaps you will want to establish your own native prairie or pollinator garden? Caithamer, a senior lecturer of biology at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, will describe how he has successfully established prairie and pollinator gardens both at his home in Burnett County and on the Rice Lake campus.
Riemer is a graduate of UW-Stevens Point and spent his career working as a wildlife biologist for the state Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association. His expertise is in ecology of regional plant communities and habitat management. He also is a military veteran.
Caithamer holds degrees from UW-Stevens Point, Tennessee Technological University and Southern Illinois University. He served as a waterfowl biologist for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Fish and Wildlife Service, and has taught biology at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County for the past 15 years. One of his hobbies is establishing native prairie gardens.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to series organizer Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Chippewa Area History Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Frank Smoot, the center’s director, will speak about “Broadening Your Story.”
Research assistance will be available in the genealogy library after the program.
For more information, visit ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.
• • •
SALAD LUNCHEON: A salad luncheon, sponsored by the Elmwood Enrichment Council, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Elmwood Auditorium.
The event will include door prizes.
• • •
ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION: The Menomonie Urban Forestry Board will host an Arbor Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at the Dunn County Historical Society, 1820 John Russell Road, Menomonie.
The event is free and open to the public.
The celebration will honor John Anshus, a charter member of the Urban Forestry Board, who died last year. A tree will be planted and dedicated in his honor.
The event will also include speakers on the importance of trees and birds, and a presentation of the 2023 Friend of Menomonie’s Urban Forest award.
Menomonie was recently named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. This marks the 33rd consecutive year the city has been honored by its commitment to effective urban forest management.
Menomonie was also recently named a 2022 Bird City by the Bird City Wisconsin organization.
