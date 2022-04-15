EASTER MEAL: Hope Gospel Mission will be hosting its annual Easter community meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hope Renewal Center for Men, 2650 Mercantile Drive.
The meal will be offered as curb side pick up/drive through as well as a dine in option. For those dining in, a short program at 11:30 a.m. will be followed by the meal. No reservations are needed.
The meal features ham, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls and dessert. Families, church groups, couples and individuals are welcome to drive through or walk up to get the meal.
• • •
SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
Barb Hardy will give a demonstration on lefse making. Samples will be included.
The public is invited and lunch will be served.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
The speakers following the business meeting are Kip Rubenzer and Tiff Wojan, who will share their background during a program titled “How the Facebook Page Titled ‘Old Chippewa Falls’ is Used to Help in Doing Genealogy Research.”
• • •
BOOK DRIVE: The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is partnering with the Eau Claire Morning Rotary Club for a children’s book drive to support the library’s Summer Reading Program.
The goal of this partnership is to collect 1,000 new or gently used children’s board and picture books geared toward children from birth to age 5.
These books will be given to local children that participate in the Summer Reading Program.
Drop off spots in Eau Claire are Volume One’s Local Store, Unity of Eau Claire, Brewing Projekt, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, Spirit Lutheran Church, Menomonie Market and the Chippewa Valley Museum.
Donation boxes are donated by Great Northern Corp.
Monetary donations by check can be sent to Friends of the Library, 2725 Mall Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
The book drive runs through May 12.
For more information, contact Stacy Yearous at 715-831-5301 or stacyy@eauclaire.lib.wi.us, or Timothy Haukeness at 715-533-3260 or thaukeness@gmail.com.
• • •
DUNN GIVING: The Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County is accepting grant applications from area nonprofit organizations seeking support for projects that improve the lives of children and families in the Dunn County area.
Typical award amounts range from $500 to $2,500 each. The 2022 grant deadline is June 1.
Electronic applications must be submitted to the Community Foundation of Dunn County office through the online grant portal form, available at wgc.cfdunncounty.org under the “Apply for a Grant” tab.
Established in 2013, the Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County consists of 112 local women who have taken an active role to support the community.
By using membership donations, the membership has been able to distribute more than $86,000 in grants over the last eight years.
For more on the Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County, call 715-232-8019.
• • •
GOLDEN APPLE AWARD: The 2022 Golden Apple Award recipients have been announced by the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.
The annual awards program honors one outstanding Eau Claire Area School District teacher or staff member from every district school, plus one districtwide support role, for their exceptional service to students and families.
The recipients are nominated by their peers.
“The Golden Apple Awards truly are a celebration of our tremendous educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District,” Superintendent Michael Johnson said.
“We are so proud of all our Golden Apple honorees and we thank the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, its partners and sponsors for their generosity and support of our Eau Claire public schools,” he said.
The foundation partners with area business to provide each honoree with an unrestricted $500 grant for their classrooms.
Additionally, every school receives a $500 grant for their corresponding Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation Fund for Today, which the principal may use to help meet their school’s greatest needs.
Previous grant projects include establishing school gardens, purchasing flexible seating and organizing field trips.
Following are the 2022 Golden Apple Award recipients:
• Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School Fourth and Fifth Grade Teacher Maddy Blaser.
• DeLong Middle School Special Education Teacher Jim Ivory.
• Eau Claire Area School District Human Resources Generalist Meta Miske.
• Flynn Elementary School Secretary Esta Mattice.
• Lakeshore Elementary School Music Teacher Corinne Gransee Paral.
• Locust Lane Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Bob Johnson.
• Longfellow Elementary School Special Education Teacher Sarah Duerre.
• Manz Elementary School Third Grade Teacher Kelsey Maki.
• McKinley Charter School Special Education Teacher Erik Larson.
• Meadowview Elementary General School Assistant Rhonda Winistorfer.
• Memorial High School Theatre Teacher Amber Dernbach.
• North High School Social Studies and Economics Teacher and Track Coach Joe Lilek.
• Northstar Middle School Science Teacher Charlie Rohlik.
• Northwoods Elementary School First Grade Teacher Liz Walsh.
• Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center Speech Language Pathologist Angie Yates.
• Putnam Heights Elementary School Counselor Drew Brandenburg.
• Robbins Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Al Hudacek.
• Roosevelt Elementary School First Grade Teacher Angela Berg.
• Sam Davey Elementary School Interventionist Pam Woletz.
• Sherman Elementary School Bilingual Education Assistant Choua Her.
• South Middle School Band Teacher Lori Olsen.
• • •
STUDENT RESEARCH: Three area UW-Stout students presented their research projects at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research.
Following are the students, projects and faculty advisers:
• Sasha Bellot, Cumberland, senior, applied social science, “Effects of COVID-19 Lockdown on Views of Going Out,” Tina Lee.
• Simon Brown, Spring Valley, junior, applied social science, “Relationships Between Peace Education and Student Activism,” Tina Lee.
• Jasmyn Collins, Cameron, senior, applied social science, “History Courses and Their Role in American Exceptionalism,” Tina Lee.
Will Pomeranke of Conrath, a senior majoring in applied science, had his project published in UW-Stout’s Journal of Student Research. His project was entitled “Understanding the Effects of High Temperature Stress and Weathering on Concrete Strength.” His faculty adviser was Matthew Ray.
Five UW-Stout students participated in the UW System Symposium for Undergraduate Research, which featured research posters, oral presentations and visual arts.
Following are the students, projects and faculty advisers:
• Ty Weiss, Ellsworth, senior, computer science, “Brought to Life,” Xanthi Gerasimo.
• Alexander Brost, Menomonie, sophomore, applied social science, “ESL Education: A Case Study at UW-Stout,” Tina Lee.
• Abigail Cullen, Menomonie, junior, environmental science, “Genomic Analysis of Acrididae Gut Microbiome,” Arthur Kneeland.
• Michael Wolff, River Falls, senior, industrial design and studio art, “Car Vac,” Jennifer Astwood.