GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and seating will be spaced.
Following the business meeting, the speaker will be Bob Spurlock, author of the book “Just Call Me Trep.”
Martin Treptow grew up in Chippewa County and later was part of the famed Iowa “Rainbow Division.” He was killed in France in July 1918.
Spurlock will describe the research he did to find details about Trep’s life.
The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, visit the CCGS website at ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.
• • •
FUNDRAISER: The Tilden Volunteer Fire Department Raffle and Drive Through Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 25, at the Tilden Town Hall & Fire Department, 10790 100th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
All meals, which include pancakes, eggs and more, cost $7 each.
Proceeds will be used to buy equipment for the Fire Department.
The event is sponsored by the Tilden Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
• • •
EASTSIDE THRIFT SALE: After a year off because of COVID-19, the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association is bringing back its annual thrift sale on Saturday, May 15.
This is an annual tradition that has taken place on the third Saturday in May.
New this year is the opportunity for those hosting sales to donate a portion of their proceeds to the Boyd Park Plus project.
The Neighborhood Association is working with the city of Eau Claire to enhance and revitalize the historic park located along the Eau Claire River.
Locations donating a portion of their sales will be specially marked on the sale maps.
”We’re excited to bring together two of the neighborhood’s biggest projects and hope this also helps raise awareness on the fundraising needs for Boyd Park,” Neighborhood Association President Chad Rowekamp said.
Currently, almost 50 sales have signed up to participate on May 15.
The last neighborhood sale in 2019 had more than 130 houses or churches participating, and numbers this year are trending in a similar direction, said thrift sale coordinator Liz Julian.
Registration, maps and more information can be found at eastsidehill.com and questions can be directed by email to sale@eastsidehill.com.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Kaitlyn Kettler, a senior at Elk Mound High School, and Drew Gibson, a senior at Colfax High School, as part of its Youth of the Month program.
Kettler is a four-year member of the Student Council and has excelled in math, science, language and music. She has been president of the choir and a member of the National Honor Society.
Kettler recently completed her Certified Nursing Assistant certification, a first step in her desire to achieve a nursing degree.
Kettler plans to study nursing at UW-Eau Claire. Her ultimate goal is medical school, where she would like to specialize in ophthalmology.
Gibson is president of the Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America and his senior class. His love of music has found him in choir, chamber choir, the drama club and serving as a cantor at his church.
Gibson is a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball, and was chosen as captain of each team. He was named MVP of the baseball team, and has earned seven letters.
Gibson plans to enroll at UW-Eau Claire, where he hopes to train as a teacher and coach.
The Menomonie Optimist Club is meeting virtually through the pandemic but continues to serve the youth of Dunn County through programs such as the Youth of the Month, Dictionary Program for all third graders in the county, and a scholarship program for the four school districts in Dunn County, and other youth-oriented activities.
