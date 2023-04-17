MEDICATION DISPOSAL: Do you have leftover or unused medications?
Drop them off for disposal Saturday during a free event in Altoona, Eau Claire and Fall Creek.
This year’s prescription drug take-back events will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Altoona Emergency Services, 1904 Spooner Ave.; Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, curbside drop-off at 2116 Craig Road, Medical Offices, Door B; and Fall Creek Village Hall, 122 E. Lincoln Ave.
Community members are encouraged to drop off prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials, and even pet medications.
Blister packages are acceptable if the medications haven’t been removed.
Liquid medications, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging.
In the last 10 years, more than 34,600 pounds of medication has been gathered in Eau Claire County from take-back events and local permanent medication drop boxes.
“Take a few minutes Saturday to safely dispose of unused or expired medications at one of the three drop-off locations in our county,” said Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, public health specialist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“This is an easy way to remove medications from your home, which prevents younger children or pets from accidentally finding and consuming the medication,” she said.
• • •
SPRING GATHERING: The Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, is holding its annual Spring Gathering May 1 at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire.
The social will begin at 5 p.m. Dinner will be at 6 p.m.
The Women’s Giving Circle awarded the following grants, totaling $49,600, for use in 2023:
• Chippewa Valley Free Clinic: Advancing Women’s Health Services, Year 2.
• Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center: Youth Engagement Initiative.
• Family Resource Center: Reaching More Families with Triple P Positive Parenting Program.
• Feed My People Food Bank: Childhood Hunger Program Expansion.
• L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library: Eau Claire Laundromat Libraries, “Read, Play and Learn.”
• Literacy Chippewa Valley: English Language Learners Class with Child Care.
• Professional Dental Hygiene Express: Bright Smiles.
The cost of the Spring Gathering is $25 per person, which includes dinner. Register online at eccfwi.org.
For questions, send an email to eccfwi.org or call 715-552-3801.
• • •
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin is seeking volunteers.
Volunteer Services is recruiting patient companions, family liaisons, transporters and supporters of STEP Force at all locations across Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.
Volunteers need to be at least 14 years old. All ability levels are welcome. Those interested can sign up to volunteer on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
In 2022, 322 volunteers donated more than 45,000 hours of service to Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, saving $1.25 million.
“As I reflect on the past year with our volunteers, I am encouraged about our future in health care,” said Jennifer Klein, director of Volunteer Services for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.
“While we continue to feel the effects of COVID-19, we are on our way back to a new normal with inspired volunteers who are interested in truly making a difference in the lives of our patients, visitors and staff,” she said.
“In 2022, we were able to bring back our patient companion volunteers to our critical access hospitals. These volunteers spend precious time with our inpatients, completing puzzles, reading the newspaper, visiting about their lives, and helping them feel heard and understood,” Klein said.
“Volunteering is like a great big hug every day,” said Judi Edwards, who volunteers as a patient companion at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie. “You’re needed and appreciated by staff, doctors and patients. When your shift is done, you feel refreshed and energized. You have a feeling of accomplishment every day.”
For more information about volunteer opportunities, call Volunteer Services at 715-838-3262.
• • •
ADOPT-A-HIGHWAY: The state Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay alert for Adopt-A-Highway volunteers, who routinely collect trash and recyclables along state highways.
Last year, Wisconsin Adopt-A-Highway groups collected more than 140 tons of trash and recyclables. More than 11,400 volunteers spent more than 3,800 hours cleaning Wisconsin roadsides last year.
Adopt-A-Highway workers are asked to clean up their assigned two-mile state highway segment at least three times per year. County highway crews gather the bagged materials for proper disposal.
Of the 11,800 miles of state highway in Wisconsin, about 2,368 miles are available for adoption.
As part of the program, the DOT furnishes safety vests, highway worker signs, a safety training video, trash bags, and two permanent signs identifying the group.
Each group must provide one adult supervisor for every five or six volunteers. Groups do not work in dangerous areas like medians, bridges or steep slopes.
Learn more about the program at wisconsindot.gov/adoptahighway.
• • •
AWARD: Beth Biederman has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation award for February at UW-Stout.
Biederman, of Menomonie, is an administrative assistant in the Stout Vocational Rehabilitation Institute. She has worked at UW-Stout for 20 years.
Each employee of the month receives a certificate of recognition and a gift presented by Chancellor Katherine Frank.
The award, in its 17th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Eric Hunter of Trempealeau is one of four Western Technical College diesel and heavy equipment students to receive a $5,000 scholarship from the Independent Equipment Dealers Association, a non-profit group promoting the participation, professionalism and advancement in the independent distribution of heavy equipment.
“We could not be more thrilled for these recipients,” said Mike Poellinger, associate dean for the Integrated Technology Division at Western Technical College in La Crosse. “This is a life-changing amount of support that will help these students secure higher-paying jobs in the future.”
• • •
AWARD: Elaine Rud, a school nurse with the Gilmanton and Alma school districts, has been named the 2022 Karen Smith Award recipient for her dedication to Project ADAM, an initiative that seeks to prevent sudden cardiac death in schools.
The award is administered by Children’s Wisconsin’s Herma Heart Institute.
Rud will receive a new CPR manikin and AED training unit to sustain CPR/AED drills.
Rud is also an adjunct instructor for Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, where she teaches CPR and AED classes.
In September 2021, Rud’s husband suffered cardiac arrest while attending their grandson’s football game at Mondovi High School, a Project ADAM Heart Safe School. She then assisted the Alma and Gilmanton school districts to achieve Heart Safe School designations in 2022.
• • •
FBI NATIONAL ACADEMY: Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Chris Allen is one of 247 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.
The 285th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.
The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.
Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive level positions.
A total of 54,154 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.
