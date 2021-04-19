ADOPT-A-HIGHWAY: The state Department of Transportation is asking motorists to stay alert for Adopt-a-Highway volunteers who are busy collecting a winter’s worth of trash and recyclables along state highways.
New to the program this year, the DOT keeps an interactive map showing areas maintained by the Wisconsin’s 2,769 Adopt-a-Highway groups as well as what routes are still available for additional volunteers.
Last year, Wisconsin Adopt-a-Highway groups collected more than 81 tons of trash and recyclables. County highway crews gather the bagged materials for proper disposal.
This season, the crews will continue to operate with extra health and safety precautions, including recommendations for masks and social distancing.
Additionally, the DOT furnishes safety vests, highway worker signs, a safety training video, trash bags, and two permanent signs identifying the group.
Each group must provide one adult supervisor for every five or six volunteers.
Groups do not work in dangerous areas like medians, bridges or steep slopes.
Adopt-a-Highway workers are asked to clean up their assigned two-mile state highway segment at least three times a year.
Of the 11,800 miles of state highway in Wisconsin, about 4,200 miles are still available for adoption.
Check out the interactive map at wisconsindot.gov to find nearby opportunities.
• • •
GOOD CITIZENS: Four area students have received the Good Citizen Award from the Eau Claire chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
• Morgan Dekan, daughter of Gina and Dennis Dekan of Altoona, is most proud of being an active member in her school’s Interact Rotary Club, being “una jefa” en el club de Espanol, participating in Railway Ties each year the program was offered, qualifying for the individual state tennis tournament four consecutive years while playing with her team, and volunteering at the Veterans Affairs Home in Chippewa Falls.
Dekan plans to attend UW-Eau Claire to major in economics.
• Elizabeth Ross, daughter of Sarah and David Ross, served as president of Student Council at Fall Creek High School, spoke competitively on her forensics team, volunteered at Beaver Creek Reserve, participated in her school’s jazz band and show choir, and was part of the cross country and track teams.
Ross plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to study environmental and outdoor education.
• Anna Geissler, daughter of Reggie and Lori Geissler of Chippewa Falls, is valedictorian at McDonell High School, is a member of the National Honor Society, led her girls basketball team to the WIAA State Tournament, was selected to the Wisconsin Coaches Association All-Star game for basketball, and was named All County, All Conference and All State honorable mention.
Geissler has visited nursing homes to participate in activities with residents, volunteered in many capacities during her four years in McDonell Student Ambassadors, and mentored students at the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
Geissler is undecided about her college choice but plans to major in business analytics and finance.
• Thomas Schiefer, son of Terry and Dene Schiefer of Eau Claire, is a member of the National Honor Society at Memorial High School, and is a varsity football captain and Eagle Scout.
Schiefer plans to attend Brigham Young University and major in exercise sciences before attending medical school.
Each year about two dozen high schools in the Chippewa Valley submit the name of an outstanding senior for the Good Citizen Award sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890, is a volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to keeping America strong by promoting patriotism, preserving U.S. history, and supporting education programs.
Today’s DAR members fund local scholarships, pioneer historic restorations, and lead volunteer projects in their local communities.
From staff reports