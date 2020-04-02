STUDENT ATHLETE: Nathan Stanley of Menomonie was one of 87 University of Iowa student athletes named to the 2019 Big Ten Conference Fall Academic All-Conference team.
Stanley, a senior majoring in human physiology, is a quarterback for the university’s football team.
• • •
DAIRY AWARDS: The UW-River Falls Dairy Club was honored with several awards including Largest Club in Attendance, third place for Club Display and the Spirit Award at the Midwest Regional American Dairy Science Association-Student Affiliate Division hosted by Iowa State University.
More than 50 members of the UW-River Falls Dairy Club attended the conference.
Both UW-River Falls junior and senior quiz bowl teams competed in their respective divisions.
The senior team, which included Hannah Nelson of Ellsworth, were champions.
The junior quiz bowl team, which included Marie Haase of Somerset, took second place.
• • •
FALL CREEK GRANTS: The Fall Creek Area Foundation has awarded $6,000 in Community Endowment Grants to area entities.
The awards include:
• $250 for sponsorship of a Summer Music in the Park performance at Keller Park.
• $500 for materials for Fall Creek High School Drama Club stage walls being constructed by Eagle Scout Brian Salinas.
• $750 toward an automatic door opener, carpentry and concrete work needed for its installation at Wunderhaven Senior Citizens Housing.
• $750 toward tables and chairs for the Fall Creek Library.
• $800 for digitization technology for photos for the Fall Creek Historical Society.
• $750 toward creation of a disc golf course near Fall Creek schools planned by physical education teacher Tony Cook.
• $2,200 for a memorial bench at the Fall Creek Veterans Memorial in Randall Park, a collaborative effort with local churches, the Historical Society, the Village of Fall Creek, and the Fall Creek American Legion.
Applications for upcoming Community Endowment Grants will be accepted from August through October with awards planned for December.
Updated details for these competitive 2020 awards will be available on the Foundation’s website at fallcreekareafoundation.org at a later date.
The grants were made possible with the generosity and planning of Allen Peuse, Myrt and Wilbur Walter, William and Pat Henke, and Richard Ziemann.
People interested in establishing a Community Endowment in their name can find further information on the website.
• • •
BOARD OF EXAMINERS: Four UW-Stout employees have been named to the Board of Examiners for the Wisconsin Forward Award, which is the Malcolm S. Baldrige National Quality Award program for Wisconsin.
As examiners, Andrei Ghenciu, Glendali Rodriguez, Maria Alm and Emily Whitcomb will review applications from organizations that apply.
Ghenciu is an associate professor in the mathematics, statistics and computer science department. Rodriguez is the interim Provost. Alm is the dean of the College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences. Whitcomb is the Admissions Office transfer coordinator.
Ghenciu, Rodriguez and Alm have previously been award examiners. To remain qualified examiners, annual training is required.
UW-Stout Assistant Chancellor Meridith Wentz is an examiner for the national Baldrige award.
UW-Stout received the Baldrige national award in 2001, the first and only four-year institution to be honored.
The Wisconsin Forward Award is the state’s premier recognition for workplace excellence.
Organizations representing business, education, health care, manufacturing, non-profit and the public sector are eligible to participate in the award program, and do so to demonstrate accountability, efficiency and effectiveness.
Recipients of the award in 2018 were Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls, Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services and Milwaukee County.
• • •
AWARD: The U.S. VFW has announced the 2019-20 National Award Winners for the Patriot’s Pen Essay Competition.
Jubilee Brown of Menomonie represented the VFW Department of Wisconsin, and was awarded the $500 VFW Southern Conference Award, ranking 28th nationally.
Brown is the daughter of Kurtis and Sophia Brown of Menomonie.
• • •
PROMOTIONS: Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus has promoted Lt. Derek Thomas to deputy chief of police, Sgt. Mark Pieper to lieutenant, and officers Bridget Coit and Matt Leque to sergeant.
Thomas has 20 years of law enforcement experience, the past 16 with the Eau Claire Police Department.
In Eau Claire, Thomas has served as a patrol officer, sergeant and lieutenant. He has also been involved in a variety of specialties including Honor Guard, Police Training Officer and commander of the Crime Scene Unit.
Thomas has a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from UW-Platteville and is a Marine Corps veteran.
He and his wife Stephanie have three children.
Pieper has 23 years of law enforcement experience, the past 19 with the Eau Claire Police Department.
In Eau Claire, Pieper has been a patrol officer, West Central Drug Task Force investigator, patrol sergeant and investigations bureau sergeant.
Pieper is the tactical team commander and also serves as a firearms instructor for the department.
Pieper was born and raised in Eau Claire. He attended North High School and Chippewa Valley Technical College.
He and his wife Amy have two daughters.
Coit has 14 years of law enforcement experience, the past eight with the Eau Claire Police Department.
In Eau Claire, Coit has served as a patrol officer, sensitive crimes investigator and public information officer.
She is also a member of the Crime Scene Unit, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Police Training Officer program.
Coit has a master’s degree in criminal justice from St. Cloud State University.
She and her husband Casey have two children.
Leque has been with the Eau Claire Police Department since June 2007.
In Eau Claire, Leque has served as a patrol officer, West Central Drug Task Force investigator, and on the Special Operations Section. He is also a member of the Tactical Response Team, Police Training Officer program and the Force Options Team.
Leque has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UW-Platteville.
He and his wife Jasmine have two children.