EASTER MEAL: Hope Gospel Mission’s Easter community meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
This free community event will be held at the Hope Renewal Center for Men, 2650 Mercantile Drive, which is across from Festival Foods on Eau Claire’s west side.
The take-out meal will feature ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls and dessert.
Families, church groups, couples and individuals are welcome to drive or walk up to get a meal.
• • •
GRANTS: The Women’s Giving Circle will be offering grants of up to $6,000 to Eau Claire area nonprofit organizations that work to enhance the well being of local women and children.
The deadline is July 1.
Nonprofit organizations interested in applying can call the Eau Claire Community Foundation at 715-552-3801 or visit the Women’s Giving Circle grant cycle page at eccfwi.org.
The Women’s Giving Circle is a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation. The group has distributed almost $358,000 in grants since their fund was established in 2007.
• • •
GRANT: The Mondovi Ladies Holiday Luncheon, an annual celebration of female entrepreneurship, was honored as a source of pride in the area by Chippewa Valley Energy and Cenex.
As part of this award, the Mondovi Business Association, which the holiday luncheon is part of, received a $5,000 grant to support event programming.
The holiday luncheon raises money for the community, including scholarships for aspiring college students.
The Mondovi Business Association plans to use the grant money to support various improvements in Mondovi as well as continuing scholarship distribution and event programming.
The grant was provided through an initiative that encourages Cenex dealers, retailers and distributors to share stories about what makes their local communities special.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Caden Erickson, a student at Colfax High School, and Jasmine Lee, a senior at Menomonie High School, as part of its Youth of the Month program.
Erickson is a two-sport athlete in baseball and basketball. Only the COVID-19 pandemic could keep him from lettering all four years in baseball, where he earned all-conference, MVP and Best Hitter awards.
Erickson served as president of his school’s National Honor Society and vice president of both Student Council and his class.
Erickson has performed in both band and choir, winning numerous honors and taking lead roles in school plays.
Erickson plans to major in biology and play baseball at Hamline University.
Lee has been regularly involved in theater productions during high school, and has volunteered at the Red Cedar Youth Theater Camp during summers.
Lee has served on several mission trips to Mexico, Nashville and Houston, helping build homes and other service to people in those locations.
As part of her senior internship, Lee is serving as a teacher assistant at Menomonie Middle School.
She plans to attend UW-River Falls to major in social work and minor in Spanish.
The Menomonie Optimist Club is meeting virtually through the pandemic but continues to serve the youth of Dunn County through programs such as the Youth of the Month, Dictionary Program for all third graders in the county, and a scholarship program for the four school districts in Dunn County, and other youth-oriented activities.
