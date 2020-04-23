DONATION: Members of the Goede-Smith-Ramsey VFW Post 8478 Auxiliary in Augusta have given money they received from a grant to buy a large flagpole to be installed at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park’s Camp Victory.
Camp Victory, a 300-acre camp located 18 miles north of The Highground’s Neillsville location, offers a variety of opportunities for retreats, reunions and other large events.
The camp has a fully-stocked pond, four miles of roads, hunting blinds and an abundance of wildlife.
The camp has been utilized by many different groups including the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, church camps, veterans retreats and corporate outings.
For donation information, call Kay Lamovec at 715-743-4224 or send an email to donations@thehighround.us.
• • •
DONATIONS: The Cleghorn Lions Club has surpassed more than $257,000 in total donations since its inaugural meeting in 2002.
Of this total, 83 percent has remained in the local area.
Aside from monetary donations, the Cleghorn Lions Club has also volunteered numerous hours to help other organizations such as Beep Baseball, grilling chicken at several events and screening more than 700 pre-K children in the area.
In response to the increased needs in the community because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleghorn Lions Club is donating $250 each to Feed My People Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and Sojourner House.
• • •
INITIATED: Seven area UW-River Falls students were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
They are Kayla Kruckenberg of Baldwin, Christopher Daggett, Molly Gerrish, Michelle Lundberg Bogner and Victoria Phillippi of River Falls, Jenessa Freidhof of Owen and Zachary Maier of Spring Valley.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
The society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the U.S. and the Philippines.
• • •
AWARD: UW-Stout professor emeritus Carolyn Barnhart has earned the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.
The award, established in 1970, recognizes superior achievements in family and consumer sciences, outstanding contributions to the family and consumer sciences profession and sustained association leadership at state and national levels.
“I was honored and humbled,” said Barnhart, of Menomonie. “My state honored me by nominating me, and then a national committee evaluated all the nominations to select me as an honoree.”
Barnhart has been a member of the association for 50 years, joining while she was a student at UW-Stout in 1970.
Prior to her retirement in 2011, Barnhart served as chairwoman of the food and nutrition department at UW-Stout and taught on campus for 36 years.
In 2018, Barnhart received the Lorraine Missling Award for Distinguished Service in the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
Delta Kappa Gamma is for key women educators. Barnhardt was a past chapter president.
From staff reports