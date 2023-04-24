ELK RESTORATION: Over the years, multiple elk reintroduction efforts have been attempted to restore the once-native ungulate to our Wisconsin landscape. The most recent effort, in 1995, was successful in establishing a growing elk population in two areas, northern and eventually central Wisconsin.
Many agencies, partner groups and volunteers have been critical to restoring elk in the Northwoods.
Josh Spiegel, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Natural Resources, will share his knowledge about and experience with this unique animal, now found in northwestern Wisconsin, this week during the “Thursdays at the U” presentation at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
Spiegel, who has been part of the Elk in Wisconsin program since 2012, will discuss the history, current status and management of elk in the state. His work has included monitoring, habitat management and translocation efforts from Kentucky, as well as deployment of tracking collars to monitor adult and calf elk for research purposes.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to series organizer Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Association of Altoona Emergency Services will be holding its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Altoona Emergency Services Building, 1904 Spooner Ave., Altoona.
Pancakes, eggs, hash browns and sausages will be served.
A freewill donation goes toward supporting Altoona Emergency Services.
• • •
SPRING BOOK SALE: The Spring Book Sale, sponsored by the Eau Claire School Library Friends, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 4, at the Eau Claire Area School District Office, 500 Main St.
Hardcover books for children, teens and adults are 50 cents.
Paperbacks, textbooks, professional resources and educational materials will also be for sale.
All sales benefit the Eau Claire Area School District Libraries.
• • •
SYTTENDE MAI: Syttende Mai, Norwegian Constitution Day, will be celebrated May 17 at Holiday Inn South, 4751 Owen Ayres Court.
The event is sponsored by the Midwest Institute of Scandinavian Culture, Sons of Norway and the Waldemar Ager Association.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m.
The meal includes meatballs, baked cod, boiled red potatoes, vegetable medley, coleslaw, lefse and dessert. Tickets are $30 and are available at the Mall Drive location of Festival Foods. Tickets are also available for $31 at agerhouse.org. Tickets should be purchased before May 10.
The event includes a silent auction.
Author, humorist and storyteller Chad Filley will present the program. Filley will wonder about Norwegian-ness, share a few tips about lutefisk preparation, and talk about how immigrants and their descendants have made it through more than their share of Scandinavian celebrations.
• • •
FIDO AND FRIENDS: The 37th Annual Fido and Friends 5K Fun Run/Walk, a fundraiser to benefit the Eau Claire County Humane Association, will be Saturday, May 20, at Carson Park.
The event is both family and dog friendly. The event includes vendors, activities, manicures, microchips and a photo booth.
Cash prizes will be given to the top fundraisers. Everyone who raises at least $100 gets a sweatshirt.
Learn more and register at eccha.org.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Kelsey Mavis of Elk Mound High School and Ella Peterson of Colfax High School as the Youth of the Month for March.
Mavis, the daughter of Sara Mavis, has been active in Student Council, where she orchestrated two successful fundraising programs.
In archery, Mavis has gone to state competition where her average score of 270 out of 300 puts her on track to go to national competition. In trap shooting, she also competed at state.
Mavis’ academic interest has focused on art, but she also took time in 2022 to participate in an agriculturally focused tour of the Netherlands, Belgium and France.
After graduation, Mavis plans a gap year to follow a dream of extensive travel, both domestic and foreign.
Peterson, the daughter of Craig and Krissy Peterson, has taken extensive Advanced Placement and college level coursework. She will graduate in the top five students in her class.
Peterson is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council, has served as captain of the softball team, and also captain of the Bloomer Shark Swim Club.
For several years, Peterson has worked at the Colfax Animal Hospital and volunteers at the Colfax Public Library.
Peterson plans to attend UW-River Falls, majoring in pre-veterinary medicine.
The Menomonie Optimist Club also serves youth through the Dictionary Project, which provides a dictionary to every third grader in Dunn County; through sponsoring the Menomin Meander, a family-friendly August bike ride around Lake Menomin; and in partnership with the state Department of Natural Resources in projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area.
• • •
HONOR RIDE: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville is hosting the 13th Annual Honor Ride motorcycle ride and Memorial Day ceremony on May 29.
In observance of Memorial Day, The Highground recording of over 2,000 Wisconsin men and women who gave their lives in service to our country will be heard throughout the park beginning at 10 a.m.
The Honor Ride is set to begin at eight different locations as early as 6:30 a.m.
Motorcyclists consisting of veterans and supports will begin their journey of remembrance in Eau Claire, Neillsville, Appleton, Reedsburg, Richland Center, Minocqua, Wausau and Onalaska.
Each route will be led by experienced ride leaders and will follow scenic roads to the Neillsville American Legion. After arriving at the American Legion, the riders will leave together at 1:45 p.m. to ride through Neillsville in commemoration of Memorial Day before heading to The Highground.
At 3 p.m., The Highground’s Liberty Bell will ring for the National Moment of Remembrance to mark the beginning of the Memorial Day Ceremony.
Route and registration details are available at thehighgroundhonorride.com.
For more information or questions, call The Highground at 715-743-4224 or send an email to events@thehighground.us.
• • •
CVTC BOARD: Five people were appointed to the Chippewa Valley Technical College District Board of Trustees.
The board provides oversight and direction to the college based on the college’s mission, vision, values and end statements.
Those appointed are:
• Lori Whelan, district administrator for the Osseo-Fairchild school district.
• Ramona Mathews, CVTC Board incumbent, elected official.
• Justin Zoromski, CVTC Board incumbent at Integrated Health Partners, employer member.
• Erin Greenawald CVTC Board incumbent, at-large member from Eau Claire.
• Brady Weiss, at-large member from Mondovi.
Current members not up for re-election are:
• Mike Noreen, River Falls city forester, employee member.
• Mike Lea, at-large member from Augusta.
• Monica Obrycki, CEO of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, employer member.
• Tim Benedict, at-large member from Eau Claire.
The district board consists of nine members who serve staggered three-year terms.
Each year members are appointed by a committee comprised of the county board chairpersons of the counties belonging to the CVTC district.
Appointees will begin their roles on July 1.
• • •
AWARD: Wayne Poppe has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation award for March at UW-Stout.
Poppe, from Menomonie, is a steamfitter with Building Maintenance. He has worked at UW-Stout for 27 years.
Each employee of the month receives a certificate of recognition and a gift presented by Chancellor Katherine Frank.
The award, in its 17th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
From staff reports