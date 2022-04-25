CITIZEN DIPLOMACY: Deb Neuheisel of the Rice Lake International Friendship Association will present “Sister Cities: An Opportunity for Citizen Diplomacy” during this week’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Sister Cities International was founded in 1956 in response to President Dwight Eisenhower’s call for people-to-people programs to promote global understanding, one friendship at a time.
Official, chartered sister cities are formed by local governments.
Rice Lake has partnerships with two sister cities, Miharu, Japan, and Zamberk, Czech Republic. As a result of work by the association’s volunteers, its programs have evolved and earned international recognition.
Neuheisel will share a framework for developing a citizen diplomacy program or joining the association’s initiatives. She will be joined by citizens of Zamberk as part of their visit to Rice Lake.
An honorary citizen of Zamberk, Neuheisel is a board member and twice past president of the Rice Lake International Friendship Association. She has led delegations, coordinated successful multinational initiatives and presented at two Sister Cities International conferences.
Now retired, Neuheisel’s career areas included education, social and community services, business and marketing.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
SPRING GATHERING: The Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, is holding its annual Spring Gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. May 4 at the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.
The Women’s Giving Circle is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The group has distributed more than $400,000 in grants to support local women and children.
Guests at the Spring Gathering will hear from the nine nonprofit organizations that received grants for use in 2022:
• Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley: Sensory Room and Trauma Coping Skills.
• Chippewa Valley Free Clinic: Improving Women’s Health Care.
• Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra: Family and Friends Present Ravel’s Mother Goose.
• Feed My People Food Bank: School Pantry Program.
• Hope Gospel Mission: Women and Children Outdoor Recreational Space.
• HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation: Compassionate Care Program.
• L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library: Eau Claire Laundromat Libraries.
• Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan: In-Home Family Therapy Services.
• Stand in the Light Memory Choir: New Printer.
The cost for attending the Spring Gathering is $25, which includes dinner. Register at eccfwi.org and open the Women’s Giving Circle Spring Gathering post in the Events tab.
For more information, send an email to office@eccfwi.org or call 715-552-3801.
• • •
SYTTENDE MAI: The Midwest Institute of Scandinavian Culture, Sons of Norway and the Waldemar Ager Association will be celebrating Syttende Mai May 17, Norwegian Constitution Day, at Holiday Inn South, 4751 Owen Ayres Court.
Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. The event includes a silent auction.
The meal includes Scandinavian meatballs, baked cod, boiled red potatoes, vegetable medley, cole slaw, lefse and dessert.
Following dinner, Jeanne Anderson will talk about and show images of Happy Island and Old Meridean, a small community where Norwegian immigrant farmers and sawyers made a living.
Tickets for the event are $30 and are available at Festival Foods on Mall Drive. Tickets can also be purchased for $31 online at agerhouse.org.
Tickets must be purchased by May 11.
• • •
INITIATED: Emma Augustine of Hager City has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Augustine was initiated at UW-River Falls.
Augustine is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
HELP FOR THE HOMELESS: The Family Radio Network’s 2022 “Help for the Homeless” hygiene drive received a record-breaking $527,000 worth of donated hygiene and cleaning supplies this spring from more than 760 local businesses, churches and schools for 96 crisis agencies in 19 of their listening communities.
Since 1992, “Help for the Homeless” donations have provided more than $4.8 million worth of hygiene supplies to the crisis agencies.
Businesses, churches and schools participate by placing collection boxes in their high traffic areas and inviting their own staff, members and students to donate. Financial donations are also welcome.
The area crisis agencies who are among the recipients of the program are the Family Support Center and L.E. Phillips CDC Outreach in Chippewa Falls, Bolton Refuge House and Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire and The Bridge to Hope in Menomonie.
• • •
CVTC HONOREES: Kinze Berg and Bruce Trachsel have been honored by the Chippewa Valley Technical College Alumni Association.
Berg, a registered respiratory therapist for Mayo Clinic Health System, was named Outstanding Recent Alumni. Trachsel, B&B Electric project manager, was named 2022 Distinguished Alumni.
Berg was chosen for her dedication to the college and success in her field. Berg, 23, graduated from the Respiratory Therapy program at CVTC in 2018. She applauds the college’s tools and resources that helped her reach her career goal.
“CVTC is not only a foundation for success but also success as a human being in society,” she said. “Yes, you learn how to be successful in your career, but you learn things about yourself you didn’t even know were possible.”
Initially, Berg had her heart set on working in neonatal and pediatrics, but as time went on, she found herself being drawn more toward the respiratory care team at Mayo. She changed her track and was happy she made the leap and looks back fondly on her time at CVTC.
“I had the time of my life at CVTC and would do it all over again in a heartbeat,” Berg said. “To say I am proud would be an understatement.”
Trachsel has always been heavily involved in mentoring people interested in electrical work. Trachsel, 62, of Fall Creek, graduated in 1984 from CVTC’s Electrical Apprenticeship program.
“The guys I worked around, they weren’t good about helping you out,” Trachsel said about when he first started working in the business. “The more you can help the young ones coming in, the more you take the pressure off of yourself.”
Trachsel praises CVTC for having the most up-to-date technology, offering night classes, hiring stellar instructors and putting young people in the right spots for hands-on learning. He said attending CVTC is rewarding because students gain immense knowledge from the instructors.
“This has been a very fulfilling career,” he said. “If I had to pick a career again, I’d do all over. I like to influence the students at CVTC so I can give back what I’ve learned.”
• • •
MONEY SMART: The state Department of Financial Institutions and the Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt awarded 12 Wisconsin graduating high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships for their winning Wisconsin Money Smart Essay Contest submissions this spring.
Graduating high school seniors were encouraged to write essays about how they plan to finance their college education for a chance to win a $1,000 Edvest gift certificate scholarship.
Members of the coalition reviewed and scored the 152 essay submissions based on criteria including identifying funding sources for college and explaining how to manage student loan debt.
The contest winners included Summer Ahrens of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, Vanessa Carr of Altoona High School and Isabella Lyste of Barron High School.
