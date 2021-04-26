BOOK SALE: The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is hosting a Blow Out/Moving Book Sale from Friday through Sunday at the library at 400 Eau Claire St.
The sale will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The only entrance to the sale will be the Eau Claire Street level entrance. There will not be access to the building from the lower-level parking area.
The sale will feature nonfiction, adult fiction, children’s and young adult books, as well as audio books, music CDs and DVDs.
Adult paperbacks start at $1 and hardcovers start at $2. Children’s and young adult paperbacks start at 25 cents and hardcovers start at 50 cents.
A $5 bag sale will be offered on Saturday and Sunday.
Face masks are required.
• • •
SPRING GATHERING: The Women’s Giving Circle will be holding their annual Spring Gathering as a free online event at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3.
Everyone is welcome.
The Women’s Giving Circle awarded the following grants for use in 2021:
• Bolton Refuge House: Protect and Inspire.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley: STEAM and Positive Behavior Programming.
• Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin: Building Families.
• Chippewa Valley Museum: Music of the North Object Theater Production.
• Family Resource Center: Triple “P” Positive Parenting Initiative.
• Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley: Camp GOTR Program Initiative.
• HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation: Compassionate Care Program.
• Literacy Chippewa Valley: Eau Claire County Jail Women’s Adult Basic Education.
• Pablo Center at the Confluence: Robotics at the Pablo Center.
The grants total $45,379.
Online registration for the Spring Gathering can be made at the Eau Claire Community Foundation’s website, eccfwi.org, and opening the Women’s Giving Circle Spring Gathering post in the Events tab.
For questions, write to info@eccfwi.org or call the Eau Claire Community Foundation at 715-552-3801.
• • •
BINGO: Progressive Bingo will return to the Knights of Columbus, 236 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, starting Friday, May 7, at 7 p.m.
Food and refreshments are available at 5 p.m.
• • •
INITIATED: Nine area UW-River Falls students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
They are Ann Dobbs of Bloomer, Renee Reckner of Somerset and Jordan Biros, Lizzy Bunnell, Ian Carter, Hannah Delzer, Adrianna Dietrich, Jonathan Heiniger and Junyoung Kang of River Falls.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
The society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the U.S. and the Philippines.
• • •
AWARD: Bobbi Larson received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for April at UW-Stout.
Larson, of the Eau Claire town of Seymour, is a Procurement and Materials Management shipping and mail associate. She has worked at the university since November 2019.
Larson received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Ricky Mikesell and Ben Ehlert, both students at Menomonie High School, as part of its Youth of the Month program.
Mikesell has participated in several athletic teams at Menomonie High School, including four years of football and track and field.
Mikesell has also been a member of Future Business Leaders of America and Future Farmers of America.
Mikesell’s classmates voted him the homecoming king last fall. He has enjoyed the work experiences of the internship program and has served at Goodwill and at Menomonie High School.
Mikesell plans to enter the work world after graduation.
Ehlert has distinguished himself through a strong commitment to the Science Olympiad program, earning more than 70 medals during the four years he has lettered in the program.
Ehlert has also served as team captain of Menomonie’s Science Olympiad program.
Ehlert has been a three-year competitor in the National Ocean Sciences Bowl program. With an interest in music as well, he plays in the wind symphony and jazz ensemble, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Ehlert will continue his science studies at UW-Platteville.
The Menomonie Optimist Club is meeting virtually through the pandemic but continues to serve the youth of Dunn County through programs such as the Youth of the Month, Dictionary Program for all third graders in the county, and a scholarship program for the four school districts in Dunn County, and other youth-oriented activities.
From staff reports