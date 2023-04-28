GOOD CITIZEN AWARDS: Fourteen area high school seniors received the 2023 Good Citizen Award from the Eau Claire chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The award is given to seniors who excel academically, participate in extracurricular activities and who are active in the community.
About two dozen high schools in the Chippewa Valley participate in the program and select a student to represent their schools.
Following are the area recipients:
• Alayna Brantner, Durand-Arkansaw High School
Brantner, the daughter of Nic and Joslyn Brantner of Rock Falls, has been involved in Student Council, Future Farmers of America, PEP Club, D-Club and softball. This past year, she served as president of FFA and was the leader of PEP Club. She achieved the highest academic distinction of summa cum laude at her school.
Brantner plans to attend UW-Eau Claire and major in elementary education.
• Aliya North, New Auburn High School
North, the daughter of Eric North and Andrea and Bill Gribble of New Auburn, is a member of the Student Council, Lakeland Conference Honor Society and FFA, serving as its class officer. She served as captain of the girls’ volleyball and basketball teams and volunteers as an elementary girls basketball coach.
North plans to attend UW-Madison and major in marketing and international business.
• Alyssa Schank, Arcadia High School
Schank, the daughter of Scott and Barb Schank of Arcadia, is president of the Lincoln Pioneers 4-H Club and vice president of the FFA and HOSA chapters at her high school. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Schank maintained a youth apprenticeship as a certified nursing assistant at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center for the last two years. She has performed community service through roadside cleanup, Arcadia Elementary School’s family reading night, day on the farm, and assisting teachers in elementary school classrooms.
Schank plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Anna Webb, Eleva-Strum High School
Webb, the daughter of Buck and Krystal Webb of Strum, is a member of the National Honor Society, qualified for the National History Day state level competition multiple times, and received the College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award for her scores on her most recent AP tests.
Webb plans to attend UW-Eau Claire and major in biomedical engineering.
• Ashton Yarrington, Colfax High School
Yarrington, the son of Ryan and Niki Yarrington of Colfax, is captain of the cross country and track and field teams, and is a member of Student Council and the National Honor Society. He is the salutatorian of his senior class.
Yarrington plans to attend UW-Madison and major in computer engineering.
• Austin Laufenberg, Lincoln High School in Alma Center
Laufenberg, the son of Brady and Karla Laufenberg of Humbird, is the president of the Lincoln FFA chapter and a member of the Hixton Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, where he has been president for the past four years. He considers his sport showing beef cattle, where he is also given the opportunity to mentor others. Laufenberg was a member of the Jackson County 4-H Livestock Team that qualified for and represented Wisconsin at the national 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl contest in 2021 and the national 4-H Livestock Skillathon contest in 2022.
Laufenberg plans to join the workforce in an agricultural-related field at either a local family farm or a beef cattle operation. His long-term plan is to have his own beef cow herd.
• Elizabeth Anderson, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Anderson, the daughter of Annmarie Anderson of Eau Claire, is president of her school’s Key Club, a member of the National Honor Society and plays alto saxophone in the band. She has served as captain on the cross country team and is a state qualifier in both cross country and track and field. Anderson also volunteers at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire.
Anderson plans to attend Marquette University and major in exercise physiology. She has been selected into the Direct Admit Physical Therapy Program.
• Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd High School
Schesel, the daughter of Jeff and Bonnie Schesel of Stanley, is a member of the National Honor Society and captain of the girls’ cross country team. She participates in track and field, is the public relations officer for the Student Council, president of FCCLA, editor in chief of the yearbook, member of FBLA, and qualified for state as part of the FFA Floriculture team. Schesel volunteers at her local food pantries and for the Stanley Community Association.
Schesel plans to attend Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences in Rochester, Minn., for their 3+2 Physician’s Assistant program.
• Kayden King, Lake Holcombe High School
King, the daughter of Roger and Natalie King of Holcombe, is a member of the National Honor Society and the Lake Holcombe Advisory Club, and serves as a teacher’s aide for the seventh grade.
King plans on attending UW-Eau Claire to study biology with an emphasis in ecology and environmental studies.
• Kiera Kjos, Whitehall High School
Kjos, the daughter of Krista Kolstad and Mark Kjos of Whitehall, is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and the Ecology Club. She is a manager for wrestling and golf. Kjos enjoys volunteering at her local Humane Society.
Along with getting her real estate license, Kjos plans to attend Western Technical College in La Crosse to get an associate degree in business management.
• Lauryn Goettl, Cadott High School
Goettl, the daughter of Jesse and Katie Goettl of Cadott, is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, FCCLA and FBLA, and served as captain of the girls volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She has received 10 all conference awards in her high school athletic career and volunteers with Cadott’s youth athletic programs.
Goettl plans to attend Viterbo University and major in pre-anesthesiologist assistant under an athletic scholarship.
• Olivia Burg, Altoona High School
Burg, the daughter of David (Callie) Burg and Christine Burg of Eau Claire, is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club and the volleyball team, and is captain of the girls’ softball team. Burg was selected for the Wisconsin State Leadership Award in 2021.
Burg plans to enter the workforce in the service industry.
• Rhiannon Prudlick, Osseo-Fairchild High School
Prudlick, the daughter of Carie and William Prudlick of Osseo, is a member of the Student Council, TADD and Girl Scouts, and participated in basketball, volleyball and softball. She received the team first award for basketball her sophomore year.
Prudlick plans to attend UW-Stevens Point and major in dietetics.
• Samantha Kidd, Blair-Taylor High School
Kidd, the daughter of Tanner and Kelly Kidd of Blair, is president of the FFA, treasurer of the National Honor Society and Senior Class President. She played basketball and represented her community as Miss Blair 2021-22. She volunteered as a Sunday School teacher at Zion Lutheran Church in Blair.
Kidd plans to attend Winona State University in Minnesota and pursue a degree in nursing.
The Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890, is a volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to keeping America strong by promoting patriotism, preserving U.S. history, and supporting education programs. Today’s members fund local scholarships, pioneer historic restorations and lead volunteer projects in their communities.
• • •
HEALTHY KIDS DAY: The Chippewa Falls YMCA is hosting its free Healthy Kids Day event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Healthy Kids Day allows families to gather and share information on nutrition, health, exercise, health care services, chiropractic care, dental hygiene, fire safety and more.
This event will be spaced throughout the YMCA and outside, weather permitting.
The first 300 children attending the event will receive a goodie bag to collect items from booths at the event, which will include games, crafts, inflatables, obstacle courses, healthy snacks and more.
The YMCA’s swimming pool will be open with a free family open swim with inflatables from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children and parents are encouraged to attend the event together. Children under age 11 must be supervised by an adult.
For more information, visit ymca-cv.org/events.
From staff reports